Webull Brings Back Crypto Trading for U.S. Users After 2023 Pause

By: Coincentral
2025/08/27 00:37
U
U$0.0118-5.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10168+3.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00685-0.58%

TLDR

  • Webull has officially reopened cryptocurrency trading for all U.S. customers after a 2023 halt.
  • The platform now supports more than 50 digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.
  • CEO Anthony Denier stated that the decision aligns with customer demand and long-term growth in the crypto sector.
  • Webull is expanding its crypto offerings internationally, following a successful rollout in Brazil earlier this year.
  • The U.S. crypto market’s evolving regulatory environment has enabled Webull to relaunch its services.

Webull has announced that it will reopen its cryptocurrency trading services to all U.S. customers. The platform had previously halted crypto trading in 2023 due to regulatory challenges. However, the company is now prepared to support more than 50 digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Webull Aims for Global Crypto Expansion

Webull’s decision to reintroduce cryptocurrency trading is a direct response to customer demand. CEO Anthony Denier explained, “When we removed crypto from the platform, it was against what our customers were asking for.” He added, “Bringing it back aligns with what our clients expect today,” signaling the company’s commitment to its long-term crypto strategy.

With over 24 million global customers, Webull aims to provide greater access to digital assets. It plans to make crypto trading available across its mobile and web platforms. The move follows a quiet rollout in Brazil earlier this year and sets the stage for a broader international expansion.

Regulatory Landscape and Market Trends

The U.S. crypto environment has shifted in recent months. Under the current administration, there has been a less hostile regulatory stance toward digital assets. This change has allowed Webull to restart its crypto offerings and respond to shifting market conditions.

Despite these developments, traditional banks are voicing concerns about the growing influence of crypto exchanges. Banks, including the American Bankers Association, are lobbying against new laws they believe could harm the financial system. The new GENIUS Act limits stablecoin issuers’ ability to offer interest but provides opportunities for exchanges to partner with firms like Circle and Tether.

Webull’s expansion into the crypto space shows the company’s confidence in the future of digital assets. Even as regulators continue to debate new rules, Webull is moving ahead with its plans. The company’s reentry into the market reflects growing institutional trust in cryptocurrencies’ potential.

The post Webull Brings Back Crypto Trading for U.S. Users After 2023 Pause appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00685-0.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

This analysis breaks down on-device LLM inference challenges, from compute stages to the unique performance quirks of smartphone storage.
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0014113-16.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228+3.28%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002731-6.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 23:19
Share
Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft is a game that has become a huge hit with children and adults alike. The game has changed the way many of us think about software development. It has also changed how we think about how we build software and the tools we use.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.3973+1.33%
THINK Token
THINK$0.019-8.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital Makes ‘Double-Digit Millions’ Bet on Polymarket

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information