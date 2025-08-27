Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia, Offering 240 Tokens via Coinbase Prime

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitcoin.com has announced that Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd has launched a cryptocurrency trading service for Australian users. This low-cost platform allows users to directly trade up to 240 cryptocurrencies with advertised spreads of 30 basis points. The service, in partnership with Coinbase Prime, provides trading infrastructure, institutional custody, financing, and real-time market data. Australian users can trade digital assets through personal accounts, self-managed superannuation funds, trust accounts, and corporate accounts. Webull stated that this launch marks the third market in which it has expanded its crypto business to retail clients, with plans to expand to more markets in the future.