Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users, offering direct access to up to 240 cryptocurrencies through its low‑cost platform and a stated spread of 30 basis points. The service, provided in partnership with Coinbase Prime for trading infrastructure, institutional custody, financing and real‑time market data, allows Australians to trade digital […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/webull-launches-crypto-trading-in-australia-offers-240-tokens-via-coinbase-prime/