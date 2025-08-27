Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia, Offers 240 Tokens via Coinbase Prime

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users, offering direct access to up to 240 cryptocurrencies through its low‑cost platform and a stated spread of 30 basis points. The service, provided in partnership with Coinbase Prime for trading infrastructure, institutional custody, financing and real‑time market data, allows Australians to trade digital […]

