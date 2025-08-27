Webull offers crypto trading in Australia days after US re-launch

Webull has rolled out crypto services in Australia after re-launching its offering in the US this week and expects to expand into more regions in the coming months.

The Australian arm of the trading platform Webull has launched crypto services in Australia just days after relaunching its crypto offering in the US, after exiting the market two years ago.

Webull Australia said on Wednesday that the platform will offer 240 cryptocurrencies in a partnership with Coinbase Prime.

“The addition of cryptocurrencies and digital tokens to the Webull platform represents the next phase of our ongoing mission to provide Australian investors with the freedom to trade what they want,” Webull Securities Australia CEO Rob Talevski said.

