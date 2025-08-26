Webull Restores Crypto Trading for U.S. Clients After Two-Year Pause

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 05:01
U
U$0.012-14.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004-0.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018945-6.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1147-13.10%
IO
IO$0.567-9.85%

Webull Corp. has reinstated cryptocurrency trading for its U.S. customers, allowing them to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets on the platform starting 25 August. Trading will be available to the firm’s entire U.S. client base after a two-year suspension.

The online brokerage halted crypto services in 2023 while it prepared for an initial public offering and navigated regulatory uncertainties. The company resumed crypto trading for investors in Brazil in June 2025 and is now extending the relaunch to its largest market.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tradfi-and-fintech/webull-restores-crypto-trading-u-s-clients-after-two-year-pause-7b1880e9

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02595-6.82%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5126-9.76%
Pi Network
PI$0.33431-4.36%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Share
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Iran has ordered a curfew on domestic cryptocurrency exchanges after a politically motivated attack on the country’s largest trading platform, Nobitex. According to blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis, the June 18 hack resulted in losses upwards of $90 million. The funds,…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0594-7.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 16:30
Share
Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

TLDR The SEC has started a 21-day public comment period on the proposed Injective ETF from Canary. Canary submitted the Injective ETF proposal last month for a fund that would track the staked INJ asset. The SEC will decide on the next steps for the ETF up to 90 days after the filing date. The [...] The post Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06039-4.06%
Injective
INJ$12.79-11.24%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/26 05:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

Alchemy Pay will launch Alchemy Chain in Q4 and plans to issue its own stablecoin

3 Hidden Gems With Breakout Potential — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 17,500% ROI vs Cardano & XRP