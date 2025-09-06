Webus partners with Air China to integrate XRP payments and revolutionize travel!

Webus partners with Air China to integrate XRP payments globally.

$300 million XRP strategy boosts Webus’s digital asset management focus.

Wetour’s blockchain-backed rewards transform loyalty programs with XRP integration.

Webus International has forged a partnership with Air China through its travel brand Wetour. This partnership provides Wetour customers access to the PhoenixMiles loyalty program, which has over 60 million members worldwide. Wetour’s integration of XRP payments aims to redefine how transactions are processed in the travel industry by enabling faster settlements and blockchain-based rewards.

The planned initiative centers around changing the current ways of payment, providing blockchain-secured vouchers, and tokenizing loyalty points. Although Bill Morgan, a noted XRP attorney, remarked that the press release’s phrase “XRP payment support” could be seen as ambiguous, he believes it marks a step toward broader adoption of XRP in real-world applications.

Strengthening XRP’s Role in Loyalty Programs

Webus also disclosed plans to create a $300 million XRP treasury reserve, managed by Samara Alpha Management, an SEC-registered advisor. This move shows Webus’s vision of using Ripple’s payment infrastructure to complete cheap cross-border transactions in the long run.

XRP’s utility is straightforward: fast transaction speeds and low fees make it ideal for high-volume applications such as loyalty rewards and tokenized redemptions. Using XRP in PhoenixMiles would allow Wetour to provide users with more affordable and faster transactions, making the loyalty experience more enjoyable.

Other firms, such as VivoPower and Wellgistics, have also resolved to use XRP in their treasuries. Currently, institutional investors own approximately 10.6 percent of the total supply of XRP, worth approximately $3.8 billion.

Ripple On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) settled $1.3 trillion in Q2 2025, demonstrating the increasing use of XRP by large banks and financial institutions, such as Santander and SBI Holdings, which have dramatically lowered their transaction expenses through the cryptocurrency.

Webus Unveils $300 Million XRP Strategy with SEC Filing

In a separate move, Webus confirmed a $300 million XRP-focused digital asset strategy through a recently filed Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing, dated back to June, 2025, outlines a Delegated Digital-Asset Management Agreement with Samara Alpha Management LLC as part of a strategic approach to incorporating XRP into its long-term treasury operations.

Although the filing does not mention direct asset purchases, it stresses that Webus is dedicated to the professional management of XRP. The deal gives Samara Alpha Management the mandate to trade up to $300 million in XRP and related digital assets within regulatory requirements.

This action highlights the strategic importance of digital assets to Webus and its overall vision of a well-managed treasury structure of XRP and other cryptocurrencies. Bill Morgan explained that the SEC filing is part of Webus’s plans to explore the potential of digital assets within a regulated environment, reflecting the company’s forward-thinking approach in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

