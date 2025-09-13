‘Wednesday’ Falls To A Surprising New Show On Netflix’s Top 10 List

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 01:37
Perry
PERRY$0.0012921+0.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09523-1.63%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2945+1.13%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05756+1.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Wednesday season 2 part 2 did manage to last more than a week on top of Netflix’s top 10 list, outside of a brief battle with the return of AJ Lee to WWE Monday Night RAW. But viewership dropped in the second part, and now it has been instantly supplanted by a new #1 series you may not expect.

That would be Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, returning for its second season. While it’s true that Tyler Perry shows and movies are extremely popular, it’s rare that one will hit Netflix and instantly go to #1.

This is one of those shows largely ignored by critics, and not even that many fans have chimed in about it. Season 1 of the show only has four critics that have reviewed it (all negative scores, meaning it technically has a 0%), while only 250-ish fans wrote reviews, giving it a better 61%. What’s the show about? Here’s the synopsis:

Well I mean, that’s a hook I guess. It’s half the plot of Anora if we’re talking about a stripper confronting a wealthy, dysfunctional family. But no devious trafficking scheme in that one. Interestingly, both it and Anora were released in the same week in 2024 (I am not implying anything, it’s just interesting).

Beauty in Black has not been renewed for season 3, but it’s a low-cost, high-performing show that actually made it out 11 months after season 1, which literally never happens. If Perry and the cast want it to continue, I imagine it will continue.

Wednesday, of course, is coming back for season 3, which is meant to start filming this coming spring. That timeline hopefully will put us at less than two years for season 3 to get here after season 2, better than the nearly three year gap between seasons 1 and 2.

We will see how long Beauty and Black spends on the top 10 list. The show is eight 45 minute episodes, so it’s not as short as it could be, and may take some time to get through. Mercifully, it is not cut in half like other successful shows so you can binge it all at once if you want to. The rest of the month will bring more new and returning series, and we’ll see if one of those beats it out, or if Wednesday makes it back to the top.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/12/wednesday-falls-to-a-surprising-new-show-on-netflixs-top-10-list/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
Solana
SOL$241.09+6.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001722+3.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/29 20:11
Share
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Bitcoin
BTC$116,600.49+1.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-6.24%
Ethereum
ETH$4,656.93+5.23%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:33
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.15+5.26%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002717+4.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:09
Share

Trending News

More

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

White House: Trump will decide within two weeks whether to take military action against Iran

This Altcoin Has Been Backed By Top Experts To Outperform Solana, XRP and Cardano In The Next 6 Months