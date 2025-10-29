ExchangeDEX+
Week 9 Fantasy Football Stock Report: Risers And Fallers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/29 23:17
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 of the New York Giants runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Getty Images

We saw several players go down with significant injuries during Week 8, including Giants’ standout rookie running back Cam Skattebo (ankle). In addition to players seeing increased fantasy value because of injuries, others could see their stock fall because of a declining role or disappointing performance. Here are the top Week 9 fantasy football risers and fallers to keep in mind for your waiver wire claims, lineup decisions, and long-term roster strategy.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Risers

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens were 1-5 entering their bye week. With them trailing in so many games, Henry hasn’t received a ton of carries consistently. That changed in their Week 8 win over the Bears with Henry rushing 21 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens’ next five opponents all have losing records, so we could see more work for Henry as the Ravens rack up victories.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants

Skattebo has been lost for the season, leaving the Giants without one of their most explosive players. At least they have Tracy, who entered the season as their starting running back before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3. Last season, Tracy had over 1,100 total yards and six touchdowns, so he’s proven that he can be a viable fantasy option before. Consider him as an RB2 moving forward.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Carolina Panthers

When Chuba Hubbard was out with a calf injury, Dowdle ran 53 times for 389 yards and one touchdown over two games. He also caught seven passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Over two games since Hubbard’s return, he has just 25 carries for 133 yards. However, Panthers head coach Dave Canales has indicated that Dowdle is going to see a larger role, beginning in Week 9. If he does indeed get the lions’ share of the work, then Dowdle is at least a viable flex option in fantasy, if not an RB2.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Fallers

Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones made his return from injured reserve in Week 8, giving the Vikings another option in their backfield. Mason only received four carries against the Chargers, but part of that was because of the lopsided score. Still, Jones being healthy should cut into Mason’s workload. At the very least, the Vikings should look Jones’ way more on passing downs. Mason should be considered as a flex option in fantasy for when he has a favorable matchup.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The emergence of tight end Oronde Gadsden II has dealt a blow to Johnston’s production. Johnston has not finished with more than 40 receiving yards in any of his last three games. In his Week 8 matchup with the Vikings, he didn’t receive a single target. While he has big-play upside, Johnston should be benched in fantasy, based on his current role.

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson made his season debut in Week 8, catching all four of his targets for 85 yards against the Steelers. His return dealt a blow to Golden, who caught his three targets for a total of four yards. Even when Watson was out, Golden had four or fewer targets in four of his six games. He just doesn’t have a large enough role right now to be worth rostering in standard sized fantasy leagues.

Takeaway

Henry, Tracy, and Dowdle are all running backs who are seeing their fantasy value rise. Mason, Johnston, and Golden are on the way down, and it’s to the point where starting Johnston and Golden is difficult to justify in most formats. Staying ahead of these trends is key to winning matchups — check out our Week 9 Fantasy Football Sleepers article for more fantasy football insights.

