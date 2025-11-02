Weekly Crypto Gainers: DASH, VIRTUAL, ZEC, TAO, OFFICIAL TRUMP, and Others Shine Among Best Performing Altcoins

In the rapidly changing landscape of cryptocurrency, market analyst CoinMarketCap today listed assets that have captured massive interest due to their innovative offerings. The wider crypto market has been seeing significant corrections fueled by evolving macroeconomic factors, especially by the recent developments in the US-China trade disputes. Despite the market’s sluggishness, the analyst highlighted top-performing tokens, offering significant opportunities as indicated by their weekly price growth. Their performance shows that the assets can help investors diversify and manage their portfolios wisely.

Top Crypto Gainers This Week

DASH

DASH, a decentralized platform focused on offering user privacy and anonymity, is the cryptocurrency that registered the highest gains over the past seven days. According to metrics shared today to CoinMarketCap, DASH, whose price is currently trading at $71.62, has been up 72.94% over the past week, signifying heightened investor interest in the platform. This rise reflects increased user interest in Dash’s anonymity features, which include optional privacy settings for digital transactions.

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), a blockchain project that enables users to own and utilize AI agents for various productivity tasks, is the second-best performer of the week. VIRTUAL experienced a 52.2% weekly price uptick, making its price currently hover at $1.78. Furthermore, its move to record 57.4% and 377.5% monthly and yearly price surges makes the AI-focused token one of the most profitable cryptos. The key catalyst behind Virtuals Protocol’s recent market rally seems to be the integration of Coinbase’s x402 protocol into its network. The integration showcases the project’s attractiveness to both consumers and developers’ interest in using AI algorithms (powered by the x402 protocol) in tokenizing applications.

Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash, a privacy-driven token that allows people to transact securely with optional anonymity, is third on the list. The asset recorded a 55.5% weekly price jump, reflecting heightened demand for its privacy capabilities. Due to increased demand for confidentiality of financial transactions, privacy tokens like Zcash are currently seeing market rallies.

Bittensor (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO), a decentralized AI network where people contribute data and resources and get rewarded through its native token (TAO), followed the list. The token experienced a remarkable 36.76% weekly price rise, showcasing that the AI powerhouse is witnessing huge user appetite. One of the key drivers for the upward pressure is the launch of Europe’s first staked TAO exchange-traded product (ETP). On Thursday, October 30, Deutsche Bank and Swedish crypto exchange Safello announced the rollout of the world’s first Bittensor ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange to give customers compliant, institutional-grade exposure to the crypto AI-driven network, Bittensor.

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)

Fifth on the list is the meme token OFFICIAL TRUMP. President Trump’s recent move to soften trade tensions helped his meme token experience a renewed rally, recording 34.51% over the past week. The asset plunged significantly after Trump threatened China with massive tariff hikes on October 10, last month.

Other Top Market Performers

Other top gainers of the week include AERO, PI, HBAR, PUMP, and DEXE.

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) recorded a weekly price growth of 29.05%, followed by Pi Network (PI), which registered a 20.44% price surge. Next is Hedera (HBAR), which encountered a 16.83% price rise while Pump.fun (PUMP) and DeXe (DEXE) closed the list with weekly price growth of 11.93% and 11.67%, respectively.