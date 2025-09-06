Weekly Crypto Regulation News: Fed Sets Stablecoin Showdown and Spot Trading Gains Momentum

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/06 01:37
GAINS
GAINS$0.02675+0.14%

This week in crypto regulation, the storylines were unusually cinematic. The Federal Reserve set the stage for a showdown over stablecoins, showing the growing tension between technological development and oversight in global payments.

Meanwhile, the Trump sons saw a billion-dollar boost from a Bitcoin mining venture, U.S. regulators cracked open the door for spot crypto trading on registered exchanges, and Hollywood found itself entangled in a $340 million DeFi Ponzi scheme.

Crypto Regulation: Fed Brings Stablecoins to Center Stage

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced that it will host a Payments Innovation Conference on October 21, with stablecoins taking the spotlight. The timing is key: it follows the passage of the first U.S. regulatory framework for stablecoins, allowing the Fed to shape how business models are judged.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller framed the event as a balancing act between innovation and stability. “Innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses,” Waller said.

Panels will examine the convergence of traditional finance and DeFi, the use of tokenization and AI in payments, and the long-term viability of stablecoin issuers.

For an industry still facing banking access and reserve requirements, the Fed’s scrutiny could be decisive. The outcome won’t just affect issuers like Circle or Tether; it will ripple across exchanges, institutional investors, and even central banks watching from the sidelines.

Trump Sons Ride Bitcoin Miner to a $1.5 Billion Windfall

If the Fed conference showed policy seriousness, markets delivered a spectacle of their own. Shares of American Bitcoin, a miner co-founded by Eric Trump and backed by Donald Trump Jr., surged as much as 110% on its debut after merging with Nasdaq-listed Gryphon Digital Mining.

At its peak, the stock briefly valued the brothers’ combined stake at $2.6 billion before closing near $1.5 billion. That’s still a paper profit, and it positions the Trump family at the nexus of crypto wealth and political optics.

For the industry, the development is double-edged. On one hand, it injects crypto into the mainstream political narrative. On the other hand, it raises questions about conflicts of interest and how future policymaking could be colored by personal financial stakes.

If Donald Trump makes another presidential run, expect American Bitcoin to become both a talking point and a lightning rod.

SEC and CFTC Clear Path for Spot Crypto Trading

In a rare show of unity, the SEC and CFTC released a joint statement clarifying that exchanges registered with either regulator are permitted to facilitate spot crypto trading.

The move marks a break from years of mixed messages. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins described it as “a significant step forward in bringing innovation in the crypto asset markets back to America.” Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham went further, saying the era of telling innovators to “go elsewhere” is over.

For crypto markets, this is a structural shift. By opening the door to regulated spot trading venues, the agencies are indicating that U.S. retail and institutional investors may soon have access to digital assets in environments that resemble traditional equities platforms.

It’s a nod to investor protection and competitive parity—and a shot across the bow for offshore exchanges that have long dominated the market.

Hollywood Meets Crypto Fraud

The week’s strangest twist came from Hollywood. Kevin Spacey’s comeback film, Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force, was revealed to be co-written by and starring Vladimir Okhotnikov, also known as “Lado.”

Okhotnikov was indicted in 2023 by the DOJ for his alleged role in Forsage, a DeFi platform accused of running a $340 million Ponzi scheme. Prosecutors say he and four other Russian nationals could face up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud.

The juxtaposition is startling: a disgraced Hollywood star aligning his return with a man accused of one of crypto’s most notorious frauds. It shows how the cultural crossover between entertainment and crypto often glosses over due diligence. For regulators, it’s another reminder that crypto’s public narrative is still vulnerable to scandal.

The Bigger Picture

Taken together, these stories show crypto regulation at a crossroads. The Fed is elevating the stablecoin debate from policy papers to high-level panels. U.S. regulators are showing openness to spot markets after years of enforcement-first tactics.

At the same time, crypto continues to be both a vehicle for vast wealth creation—as the Trump sons demonstrated—and a magnet for fraud and controversy, as Hollywood’s latest scandal illustrates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. The claims came from Vasily Girya, the owner and CEO of the industrial player GIS Mining, the Russian Prime news agency reported. Girya said: “The crypto industry remains attractive to market players. In a moderately positive scenario, the price of Bitcoin in the second half of summer could reach an all-time high of $115,000. It could target $130k”. Bitcoin: $130k By End of Summer? At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are wavering around the $105k mark following a brief foray into $111,000 territory in mid May. GIS Mining is one of Russia’s top 10 industrial miners, and mainly specializes in mobile units and mining hotel facilities. Per recent figures, the company’s mining capacity for Financial Year 2024 was 53 MW. Inside a GIS Mining data center. (Source: GIS Mining/YouTube/Screenshot) The country’s 10 biggest mining firms posted a collective total of $200 million in revenue in FY2024. Over half of this revenue came from the nation’s two biggest miners: BitRiver and Intelion . Girya explained that the Russian mining sector is set for another burst of growth this year. He said that the sector was experiencing “record-breaking” demand for new crypto mining data centers with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The mining chief added that demand for equipment capable of “energy-intensive blockchain computing” was also skyrocketing. Insiders say that in the first half of 2025, demand for crypto mining hardware outstripped supply. They claim that since Moscow legalized and began regulating crypto mining in 2024, more investors have entered the market. The ruble’s rise against the dollar this year has also made crypto mining investment more viable for many. RUB-USD prices over the past year. (Source: Google Finance) Sandbox ‘Driving Russian Mining Investment’ Girya added that over the next two to three years, more of the coins mined in Russian jurisdiction will be used in the national economy. He pointed to the Central Bank-run “experimental legal regime (ELR)” as evidence. The ELR is a crypto sandbox comprising exchange firms, cross-border trade companies, and Bitcoin miners. The bank is using the ELR as a means of bypassing US, EU, and UK-led sanctions on Russia. The sanctions have effectively frozen Russian firms and banks out of dollar-denominated trade. US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have shown the limits of Russia’s ability to defend its allies. It might yet be to Putin’s advantage https://t.co/CPVjHmgLt4 — Bloomberg (@business) June 23, 2025 Central Bank officials want crypto miners to sell their coins to exchanges within the sandbox. These exchanges can then use their coins to facilitate cross-border trades conducted in BTC or other tokens. Girya called the ELR a “powerful step toward the institutionalization of the crypto and digital currencies market.” He said that it would help “increase the inflow of investments into this new class of assets.” More Coal-powered Bitcoin Miners Heading to Siberia? Meanwhile, the authorities in the Kuznetsk Basin, a major coal-mining region in Southwestern Siberia, have proposed a Bitcoin mining -themed solution to the problem of coal depreciation. The news outlet Tsargrad’s Kemerovo Oblast branch reported that the region’s government is mulling a proposal to build crypto farms and greenhouse complexes near its coal mines. U.S. investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced on Monday the creation of a new bitcoin treasury company that would hold up to $1 billion of the world's largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. https://t.co/Gc30pO8Qkr — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 23, 2025 The region’s Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said the area’s coal could “be used to generate the energy needed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptoassets.” Seredyuk said tests are now underway as miners conduct economic calculations to determine the profitability of the plan. He said the results would be published in around a month’s time. The Governor said the BTC mining plan could help reverse a recent decline in coal mining. He also suggested that the heat released by burning coal could be used to heat greenhouses that house tropical plants – in one of the world’s most famously cold areas. He mused: “Why not create a large botanical garden and cultivate plants that require warmth?” Earlier this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the nation’s first bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund (CEF) .
NEAR
NEAR$2.404+1.56%
Threshold
T$0.016+2.96%
Union
U$0.0107+3.78%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 07:30
Share
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+5.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239+5.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1127+13.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00682+1.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1127+13.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst