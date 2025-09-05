Weekly Crypto Wrap — Fall, 2025

By: Medium
2025/09/05 12:55

Weekly Crypto Wrap — Fall, 2025

Source: Dall-E

1. Fireblocks Systems: A Stablecoin Payments Network

Fireblocks, under CEO Michael Shaulov, unveiled a new stablecoin payment network aimed at transforming how digital dollars move within financial infrastructure. This initiative signals growing mainstream adoption of stablecoins for everyday payments — a move bridging crypto and traditional finance.

2. Stripe & Paradigm Launch EVM-Compatible “Tempo”

Stripe and VC firm Paradigm officially announced Tempo, a new permissionless Layer‑1 blockchain designed for high-speed payments. Tempo offers over 100,000 TPS, sub‑second finality, a built-in stablecoin AMM, and privacy features. Initially, founder partners like OpenAI, Deutsche Bank, or Visa may validate blocks before transitioning to complete decentralization. This shows major fintech firms embracing crypto rails for payments — with potential to expand DeFi infrastructure globally.

3. Bitcoin Defies “Red September” for Third Year

September is historically Bitcoin’s worst month with an average of -3.77% return. Yet for the third consecutive year, Bitcoin has posted gains entering this traditionally bearish period. Analysts say optimism stems from rate‑cut hopes and strong institutional inflows, pointing toward a potential “Uptober” rally.

Takeaways at a Glance

Stablecoins Go Mainstream: Fireblocks pushes stablecoins beyond trade — into daily payments and finance infrastructure. Fintech + Crypto = Tempo Stripe’s Tempo could become a global payment rail — high performance, stablecoin-friendly, and permissionless. Bitcoin's Resilience in Breaking “Red September” again demonstrates maturity in BTC’s institutional demand and macro positioning.

Final Thoughts

This week reveals how the crypto ecosystem is evolving across three fronts: payments infrastructure, blockchain innovation, and market psychology. As stablecoins gain financial legitimacy and institutions build accessible rails like Tempo, Bitcoin’s robust seasonal performance underscores its rising role as a macro asset. We’re witnessing not just technological innovation — but the building blocks of a new digital monetary order.

Weekly Crypto Wrap — Fall, 2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0,04214-1,70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1047-30,75%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans

Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans

Bitcoin vs Berkshire Hathaway One could argue that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) is the Bitcoin of traditional investing. With the stock price closing at $755,280 as of the writing of this article, credit is certainly due to Mr. Buffett and the late Charlie Munger for their Einsteinian understanding of business and&nbsp;finance. Buffett acquires straightforward and simple businesses like Jordan’s Furniture, which was founded in 1918. He recently purchased Bell Laboratories, a private rodent control&nbsp;company. Many of these companies are not well known. Berkshire Hathaway acquires companies based on fundamentals, not popularity. Although Buffett owns shares of recognizable brands like Apple (AAPL), the list of companies owned by Berkshire Hathaway is&nbsp;vanilla. Bitcoin is not vanilla. Bitcoin does not sell furniture or candy, nor does it make rat poison. It is an exotic financial digital asset that does not depend on a board of directors to decide if the Bitcoin halving will occur. The halving simply happens, driven by code. How fitting — Buffett once described Bitcoin as rat poison, yet he ended up buying a company that makes rat poison. Crypto is too exotic for&nbsp;Buffett.Buffet on&nbsp;Bitcoin How is Bitcoin and Berkshire Hathaway&nbsp;Alike? The most obvious similarity between them is their price. Both assets are high-priced. There is anticipation and excitement about when Bitcoin’s (BTC) price will reach one million, but Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares (BRK.A) are about $300,000 away from that milestone. Although both assets are currently high-priced, they were inexpensive in their early days. Fool.com: Bitcoin did not exist in 1964, but in 2009, it was priced at less than a penny. Bitcoinmagazine.com: Let’s have a little fun based on this transaction. The following prices are based on the previous day’s close as of September 1, 2025. Let’s compare 5,050 (BTC) against 5,050&nbsp;(BRK.A). Asset Performance Comparison: BRK-A vs&nbsp;BTC Both assets performed beautifully, and the results are impressive. Bitcoin wins in terms of percentage gains, but Berkshire Hathaway takes the lead in dollar gains. Either way, investors would be pleased with both returns. For perspective, at a price of $11.375, just $22.75 (two shares) invested in Berkshire Hathaway would now be worth $1.5 million based on the current price shown in the table&nbsp;above. For the past five years, both titans have convincingly outperformed the S&amp;P 500. Let’s look at Berkshire Hathaway&nbsp;first.StockCharts.com: BRK.A vs&nbsp;S&amp;P500 Let’s take a look at Bitcoin vs. the S&amp;P&nbsp;500.StockCharts.com: BTC vs.&nbsp;S&amp;P500 Now, let’s see how BTC has performed against BRK.A over the past five&nbsp;years.StockCharts.com: BRK.A vs.&nbsp;BTC In terms of percentage gains, Bitcoin has outperformed Berkshire Hathaway and the S&amp;P&nbsp;500. The unicorn feat of those dollar-value and percentage price gains is driven by another commonality between the assets: scarcity. Both assets have a limited supply; most of Bitcoin’s supply has already been mined. Cointelegraph.com: As of the most recent data, Berkshire Hathaway has approximately 1.44 million Class A shares outstanding, with earnings per share of $43,760.15 over the past 12 months. Absolutely mind-blowing! With a forward P/E ratio of 23, that implies a stock price estimate of over a million&nbsp;dollars. With such scarce supply and strong demand from investors, the prices of Berkshire Hathaway and Bitcoin behave according to the basic economics of supply and demand. When there is strong demand for a rare asset, its price will likely appreciate. Although Bitcoin has its share of doubters, both assets are highly regarded by investors. Bitcoin currently has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, while Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap stands at $1.09 trillion. A significant amount of money has been invested in both. Berkshire Hathaway's institutional ownership is&nbsp;54.15%. As of August 2025, institutional investors collectively hold approximately 30.9% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, equating to about 6.1 million BTC. This includes holdings by public companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and government entities. Notably, MicroStrategy (now known as Strategy) remains the largest corporate holder, owning around 597,000&nbsp;BTC. And finally, let’s have some more fun and see who is richer: Satoshi Nakamoto or Warren&nbsp;Buffett?As of&nbsp;9/4/2025 The Oracle of Omaha wins for now, but as Bitcoin's supply continues to diminish through the halving, and with sustained demand, the value of Nakamoto’s holdings will likely appreciate. Learn more about Sunlight Jade: Social Media, White&nbsp;Paper. Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
PrompTale AI
TALE$0,002956-13,49%
Share
Medium2025/09/05 12:53
Share
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.

PANews reported on September 5th that Chainlink released a reserve update on the X platform, revealing that the Chainlink Reserve increased its holdings by 43,937.57 LINK tokens on September 4th. As of September 4th, the Chainlink Reserve held a total of 237,014.07 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $5.3375 million). The Chainlink Reserve aims to accumulate LINK tokens by leveraging off-chain revenue from large enterprises adopting Chainlink, as well as on-chain revenue generated from service usage, to support the long-term development and sustainability of the Chainlink network.
Chainlink
LINK$22,89-1,67%
WELL3
WELL$0,0002639-4,90%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 13:11
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.

Unlocking Trust and Security in Web3 Smart Contracts: Audit Wizard

Bitcoin Steady as Traders Look to Friday's Upcoming Jobs Data