Fireblocks, under CEO Michael Shaulov, unveiled a new stablecoin payment network aimed at transforming how digital dollars move within financial infrastructure. This initiative signals growing mainstream adoption of stablecoins for everyday payments — a move bridging crypto and traditional finance.
Stripe and VC firm Paradigm officially announced Tempo, a new permissionless Layer‑1 blockchain designed for high-speed payments. Tempo offers over 100,000 TPS, sub‑second finality, a built-in stablecoin AMM, and privacy features. Initially, founder partners like OpenAI, Deutsche Bank, or Visa may validate blocks before transitioning to complete decentralization. This shows major fintech firms embracing crypto rails for payments — with potential to expand DeFi infrastructure globally.
September is historically Bitcoin’s worst month with an average of -3.77% return. Yet for the third consecutive year, Bitcoin has posted gains entering this traditionally bearish period. Analysts say optimism stems from rate‑cut hopes and strong institutional inflows, pointing toward a potential “Uptober” rally.
Stablecoins Go Mainstream: Fireblocks pushes stablecoins beyond trade — into daily payments and finance infrastructure. Fintech + Crypto = Tempo Stripe’s Tempo could become a global payment rail — high performance, stablecoin-friendly, and permissionless. Bitcoin's Resilience in Breaking “Red September” again demonstrates maturity in BTC’s institutional demand and macro positioning.
This week reveals how the crypto ecosystem is evolving across three fronts: payments infrastructure, blockchain innovation, and market psychology. As stablecoins gain financial legitimacy and institutions build accessible rails like Tempo, Bitcoin’s robust seasonal performance underscores its rising role as a macro asset. We’re witnessing not just technological innovation — but the building blocks of a new digital monetary order.
Weekly Crypto Wrap — Fall, 2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.