Weekly Flows for Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF Aligned Positively; Prices Surged Significantly

Spot Bitcoin ETF recorded the highest inflow of $985.1 million on October 03, 2025.

Spot Ethereum ETF noted the maximum inflow worth $546.9 million on September 29, 2025.

BTC price and ETH price surged by over 11% in the last 7 days.

This week saw inflows for both, Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF. BTC price and ETH price also surged over the last 7 days. Factors that could have played a role here are upcoming probable rate cuts and the conclusion of the correction phase. Nevertheless, all days of the week saw positive movement of funds from September 29, 2025, to October 03, 2025.

Positive Flows for Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF

Spot Bitcoin ETF has a cumulative total inflow of $60.01 billion as of October 03, 2025. The entire week saw funds move inward, with the highest number reported yesterday. Funds worth $985.1 million flowed inward, led by BlackRock’s IBIT, which reported a figure of $791.6 million.

The lowest movement was on September 30, 2025, for $429.9 million. Out of that total, BlackRock’s IBIT saw a major share of $199.4 million, followed by Ark Invest’s $105.7 million.

The cumulative total inflow of Spot Ethereum ETF stands at $14.43 billion as of October 03, 2024. It opened the week with the highest inflow of $546.9 million, out of which Fidelity’s FETH contributed over $202.2 million. BlackRock’s ETHA reported the second-highest inflow of $154.2 million that day.

The lowest movement happened on October 01, 2025, for $80.9 million. Fidelity again maintained the lead with an inward movement of $36.8 million, followed by BlackRock with $26.2 million inflow. Grayscale’s ETHE stayed too low that day with just $3.6 million to its name.

Weekly Surge for BTC Price and ETH Price

BTC price and ETH price surged significantly over the past 7 days. BTC price, for one, rose by 11.88% to the value of $122,711.49. The price further reflects a surge of 10.65% in the last 30 days. BTC price entered with green trades this week, considering it was hovering around $109,630 on September 29, 2025. The BTC price has only soared since then.

Bitcoin tokens briefly traded at $123,850.19 yesterday. BTC price has come down, but it has sparked speculation of another bull run.

ETH price has recorded larger gains during the same time window. The token’s price is up by 12.15%, taking the value to $4,506.31. Tides turned for ETH price simultaneously on September 29, 2025. Ether has only recorded green trades since then, with the highest exchange value of $4,558.63, which remained on the charts for a few moments.

A constant rise in the ETH price has triggered optimistic speculation among ETH holders. The price is estimated to remain within the confined range, but more increases are still in the picture.

Possible Factors Behind Surge and Inflows

Two factors have likely contributed to the surge in token prices and inflows into the respective ETF. These are probable rate cuts and the conclusion of the correction phase. According to Kalshi, there is a 89% chance for the US Federal Reserve to slash lending rate by 25 bps. There is even a slight chance of 5% that the Fed may cut the rate by 50 bps.

The correction phase is rather more subjective but going by the looks of it, prices have begun increasing over the past 7 days. Future estimates are hinting at constant increases. For instance, BTC price is anticipated to breach the mark of $125k in the next 30 days. Similarly, ETH price is likely to go beyond $4,900 in the next 30 days.

