Wellgistics, a publicly traded healthcare company, is launching a blockchain payment system based on Ripple.

PANews reported on August 16 that, according to Cointelegraph, Wellgistics Health, a publicly listed medical technology company, and RxERP, a pharmaceutical software company, are collaborating on a new blockchain system that will enable pharmacies to pay for products and transfer funds, while recording all payments on Ripple's XRP ledger. This system also provides an alternative to traditional bank transfers for wholesale drug purchases. Wellgistics Health has approximately 6,500 pharmacies across the United States. Wellgistics stated that the system complies with healthcare and financial regulations, including the privacy requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.