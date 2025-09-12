‘We’re funding our competitor’ – Solana eyes SOL-backed stablecoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:15
Solana
SOL$228.61+2.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$57.15+2.89%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1284-1.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01427-0.27%

 Key Takeaways

Hyperliquid’s push for USDH has got other chains like Solana thinking of making a similar move, instead of helping ‘fund’ Coinbase’s Base by relying on USDC. Will Circle handle the pressure? 

Solana [SOL] leaders now want a new stablecoin aligned to its ecosystem, thanks to the eye-opening bidding wars for a Hyperliquid [HYPE]-aligned USDH issuer. 

For those unfamiliar, Hyperliquid plans to replace USDC with its native stablecoin, USDH. 

The platform plans to allocate over 90% of the yield generated from USDH reserves toward value accrual, primarily through HYPE token buybacks and other ecosystem-enhancing mechanisms

And top issuers are fighting for this deal. So, why not do the same for Solana? Well, that’s the proposal Mert Mumtaz, founder of Solana-based Helius Labs, floated

Source: X

USDC at crossroads?

Mumtaz noted that SOL-aligned digital asset treasuries (DATs) could emerge as competitors to existing stablecoin issuers, capturing yield that would otherwise flow to Coinbase’s Base chain. 

It’s important to highlight that Coinbase receives roughly 50% of Circle’s USDC revenue, including interest earned. 

Currently, USDC dominates Solana’s stablecoin market, accounting for 70% of supply with $8.5 billion in circulation, according to DeFiLlama.

Source: DeFiLlama/AMBCrypto

At 4% interest rate, that’s over $340 million yield on USDC circulation on an annualized basis. But all the yield is split between Coinbase and Circle, and not Solana. 

Interestingly, Solana Co-Founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, and VC Multicoin Capital supported Mumtaz’s idea. 

In fact, Tushar Jain, founder of Multicoin Capital, said both Solana and Ethereum [ETH] should go the Hyperliquid way. 

However, critics pointed out that the move could escalate friction with L1s, DATs, and force apps to opt for their own chains to avoid sharing the yield.

In response, Yakovenko quipped that the market can figure that out. 

Source: X

Notably, Hyperliquid is the third-largest market for USDC after Solana and Ethereum. Hence, if USDC loses the market share in these networks, it could impact even its stock, CRCL.

In fact, the CRCL stock price has dropped 16% since Hyperliquid fronted the USDH stablecoin. It remains to be seen whether Solana will officially take up the recent proposal and affect CRCL further. 

Source: CRLC, TradingView

Previous: SEC sets Q4 deadlines for 90+ crypto ETFs – Details inside!
Next: Senator Kennedy calls crypto bill a ‘baby step,’ stalls GOP’s September plans

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/were-funding-our-competitor-solana-eyes-sol-backed-stablecoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper finds early buzz, but MAGACOIN FINANCE dominates ROI forecasts, earning top spots in analyst reports as one of the best altcoins to buy for 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32498+2.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.023584-10.77%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 06:00
Share
Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

These trends have investors looking toward newer opportunities that combine viral potential with technological substance. Today’s trending cryptocurrencies reflect a […] The post Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002439+5.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000054+9.75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/12 06:40
Share
From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Showdown The crypto market is more competitive now than ever, with blue-chip assets like Solana (SOL) attracting institutional inflows. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been riding the waves of meme-driven speculation. Yet, a new challenger has emerged with the potential to transform the meme coin landscape, called Moonshot [...] The post From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Waves
WAVES$1.1303+0.15%
Solana
SOL$228.72+2.09%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001325+1.45%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/12 05:45
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

List of Altcoins Developers Focused on Most in the Last 30 Days Published

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel