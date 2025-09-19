The post WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership Manila, 18th September 2025: The Philippines’ financial sector has seen drastic change over recent years, owing to the collective efforts of tech innovators, industry leaders, government initiatives, and increased private sector investments. These paradigm changes have given rise to a massive fintech market that’s projected to surpass a mind-boggling $4.6 billion mark by 2033. Amidst all these developments, Tradepass – having played a pivotal role in facilitating the industry’s digital transformation – is set to host the fourth edition of World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) in Manila, on 23 – 24 September 2025. Staying true to tradition, the 2-day summit will also include a prestigious, exclusive segment – the WFIS Awards – on its second day, 4 PM onwards. By bringing together the region’s most prominent financial and technology leaders, Tradepass aims not only to foster invaluable connections, but also to recognize and honour the best amongst them. This year, the WFIS Awards feature 9 competitive categories – curated meticulously to recognize excellence in innovation and leadership across the Philippines’ financial sector. The categories are – IT Maestro of the Year GRC Advocate of the Year Data & Analytics Leader of the Year Retail Banker of the Year Cyber Practitioner of the Year CX Innovator of the Year Woman Influencer in FSI Wealth Management Expert of the Year Marketing Leader of the Year Presenting the Jury To ensure fairness, accuracy, and the rightful recognition of excellence, the awards platform has entrusted its jury seats to the industry’s most distinguished luminaries. The notable members are – Rhea Luz ValbuenaExecutive Director, School of Computing & IT – Asia Pacific College Robin RamosFirst Vice President, Group IT – Smart Communications Inc. Sofronio GoManaging Director, Digital Transformation… The post WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership Manila, 18th September 2025: The Philippines’ financial sector has seen drastic change over recent years, owing to the collective efforts of tech innovators, industry leaders, government initiatives, and increased private sector investments. These paradigm changes have given rise to a massive fintech market that’s projected to surpass a mind-boggling $4.6 billion mark by 2033. Amidst all these developments, Tradepass – having played a pivotal role in facilitating the industry’s digital transformation – is set to host the fourth edition of World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) in Manila, on 23 – 24 September 2025. Staying true to tradition, the 2-day summit will also include a prestigious, exclusive segment – the WFIS Awards – on its second day, 4 PM onwards. By bringing together the region’s most prominent financial and technology leaders, Tradepass aims not only to foster invaluable connections, but also to recognize and honour the best amongst them. This year, the WFIS Awards feature 9 competitive categories – curated meticulously to recognize excellence in innovation and leadership across the Philippines’ financial sector. The categories are – IT Maestro of the Year GRC Advocate of the Year Data & Analytics Leader of the Year Retail Banker of the Year Cyber Practitioner of the Year CX Innovator of the Year Woman Influencer in FSI Wealth Management Expert of the Year Marketing Leader of the Year Presenting the Jury To ensure fairness, accuracy, and the rightful recognition of excellence, the awards platform has entrusted its jury seats to the industry’s most distinguished luminaries. The notable members are – Rhea Luz ValbuenaExecutive Director, School of Computing & IT – Asia Pacific College Robin RamosFirst Vice President, Group IT – Smart Communications Inc. Sofronio GoManaging Director, Digital Transformation…

WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:09
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185065-6.60%
Vice
VICE$0.02281+2.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010019-1.01%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0499--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017825+2.02%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership

Manila, 18th September 2025: The Philippines’ financial sector has seen drastic change over recent years, owing to the collective efforts of tech innovators, industry leaders, government initiatives, and increased private sector investments. These paradigm changes have given rise to a massive fintech market that’s projected to surpass a mind-boggling $4.6 billion mark by 2033.

Amidst all these developments, Tradepass – having played a pivotal role in facilitating the industry’s digital transformation – is set to host the fourth edition of World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) in Manila, on 23 – 24 September 2025. Staying true to tradition, the 2-day summit will also include a prestigious, exclusive segment – the WFIS Awards on its second day, 4 PM onwards.

By bringing together the region’s most prominent financial and technology leaders, Tradepass aims not only to foster invaluable connections, but also to recognize and honour the best amongst them.

This year, the WFIS Awards feature 9 competitive categories – curated meticulously to recognize excellence in innovation and leadership across the Philippines’ financial sector.

The categories are –

  • IT Maestro of the Year
  • GRC Advocate of the Year
  • Data & Analytics Leader of the Year
  • Retail Banker of the Year
  • Cyber Practitioner of the Year
  • CX Innovator of the Year
  • Woman Influencer in FSI
  • Wealth Management Expert of the Year
  • Marketing Leader of the Year

Presenting the Jury

To ensure fairness, accuracy, and the rightful recognition of excellence, the awards platform has entrusted its jury seats to the industry’s most distinguished luminaries.

The notable members are –

  • Rhea Luz Valbuena
    Executive Director, School of Computing & IT – Asia Pacific College
  • Robin Ramos
    First Vice President, Group IT – Smart Communications Inc.
  • Sofronio Go
    Managing Director, Digital Transformation & Technology – University of Asia and the Pacific
  • Imelda Tiongson
    President / Vice Chairperson / Governance Committee Chair / Independent Board Director / Trustee – Opal Portfolio SPV / Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD Ph) / Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) / Multiple Publicly Listed Companies / WomenBizPH and Fintech Alliance.Ph

With the jury’s collective expertise, the WFIS Awards will recognize and honour the finest achievements and groundbreaking contributions in the financial sector.

The much-anticipated show on the eve of 24 September will facilitate a power-packed congregation where leaders, innovators, and changemakers will come together to celebrate their remarkable accomplishments.

For more information about the event, log on to: https://www.philippines.worldfis.com/awards/

Media contact:
Zara Zafar
PR & Communication Executive
[email protected]
+(91) 86600 26750
Tradepass

About Tradepass

Providing access to global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital, and identify the right solution-providers. 

As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth. 

Source: https://coingeek.com/wfis-awards-to-crown-the-philippines-best-minds-in-fsi-leadership/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5263-6.20%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12186-3.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08472-4.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1395-5.48%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237.54-4.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,405.61-1.67%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities