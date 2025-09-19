Homepage > News > Business > WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership

Manila, 18th September 2025: The Philippines’ financial sector has seen drastic change over recent years, owing to the collective efforts of tech innovators, industry leaders, government initiatives, and increased private sector investments. These paradigm changes have given rise to a massive fintech market that’s projected to surpass a mind-boggling $4.6 billion mark by 2033.

Amidst all these developments, Tradepass – having played a pivotal role in facilitating the industry’s digital transformation – is set to host the fourth edition of World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) in Manila, on 23 – 24 September 2025. Staying true to tradition, the 2-day summit will also include a prestigious, exclusive segment – the WFIS Awards – on its second day, 4 PM onwards.

By bringing together the region’s most prominent financial and technology leaders, Tradepass aims not only to foster invaluable connections, but also to recognize and honour the best amongst them.

This year, the WFIS Awards feature 9 competitive categories – curated meticulously to recognize excellence in innovation and leadership across the Philippines’ financial sector.

The categories are –

IT Maestro of the Year

GRC Advocate of the Year

Data & Analytics Leader of the Year

Retail Banker of the Year

Cyber Practitioner of the Year

CX Innovator of the Year

Woman Influencer in FSI

Wealth Management Expert of the Year

Marketing Leader of the Year

Presenting the Jury

To ensure fairness, accuracy, and the rightful recognition of excellence, the awards platform has entrusted its jury seats to the industry’s most distinguished luminaries.

The notable members are –

Rhea Luz Valbuena

Executive Director, School of Computing & IT – Asia Pacific College

First Vice President, Group IT – Smart Communications Inc.

Managing Director, Digital Transformation & Technology – University of Asia and the Pacific

President / Vice Chairperson / Governance Committee Chair / Independent Board Director / Trustee – Opal Portfolio SPV / Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD Ph) / Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) / Multiple Publicly Listed Companies / WomenBizPH and Fintech Alliance.Ph

With the jury’s collective expertise, the WFIS Awards will recognize and honour the finest achievements and groundbreaking contributions in the financial sector.

The much-anticipated show on the eve of 24 September will facilitate a power-packed congregation where leaders, innovators, and changemakers will come together to celebrate their remarkable accomplishments.

For more information about the event, log on to: https://www.philippines.worldfis.com/awards/

