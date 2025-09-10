Whale 0xa523 Tops James Wynn With $40M Hyperliquid Loss

Hyperliquid trader “0xa523” has overtaken James Wynn to become the platform’s largest losing whale, racking up over $40 million in losses in under a month, according to onchain data.

In a Tuesday post on X, Lookonchain revealed that the trader’s downfall was driven by a string of high-leverage missteps, including a $39.66 million loss on Hyperliquid (HYPE), where he sold 886,287 tokens before the asset rebounded. Had he held the position, it would now be worth nearly $9 million more.

He later lost over $35 million on a long Ether (ETH) position, flipped to a short, and then lost another $614,000. His current Bitcoin (BTC) short is also underwater, showing an unrealized loss of $1.8 million, according to data from Hyperdash.

Hyperdash shows the wallet is running a $152 million position with 28.69x leverage and has a combined monthly loss of $39.5 million. Margin usage stands at 114.74%, with full exposure to short positions.

Whale loses $40 million in a month. Source: Hyperdash

Related: Sky joins bidding war to launch Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

James Wynn lost $23 million in past month

Whale 0xa523’s bad trades and missteps place him at the top of Hyperliquid’s leaderboard, surpassing the previous titleholder James Wynn, who posted a $23.6 million loss last month.

In July, Wynn disappeared from social media, briefly deactivating his X account after updating his bio to simply read “broke.” He returned days later with two high-risk positions, including a 40x leveraged Bitcoin long worth $19.5 million and a 10x PEPE long valued at over $100,000.

Wynn first drew attention in late May, when his $100 million leveraged Bitcoin position was liquidated, followed by another $25 million loss on June 5. He later claimed that large market players had deliberately targeted his liquidation levels.

James Wynn lost $23 million last month. Source: Hyperdash

Related: Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high

Tate’s Hyperliquid losses reach $726,000

Whale 0xa523 and Wynn aren’t the only ones bleeding on Hyperliquid. Last week, Andrew Tate, the former kickboxing champion and controversial influencer, opened a long position on the Trump family-linked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token, which was liquidated for a total loss of $67,500.

The liquidation occurred less than two weeks after he opened a 3x leveraged short position on the Kanye West-linked YZY token, which also went south. Tate’s cumulative losses stand at over $726,000 on Hyperliquid.

Magazine: Astrology could make you a better crypto trader: It has been foretold

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/whale-ousts-james-wynn-as-hyperliquid-s-biggest-loser-after-40m-blowup?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/whale-ousts-james-wynn-as-hyperliquid-s-biggest-loser-after-40m-blowup?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound
CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

PANews reported on September 10th that CyberKongz announced that the KONG token will hold its TGE today, with 2% of the supply distributed to active OpenSea users from 2023 to date. Addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 10,000 USD will be eligible to claim 1,650 KONG , while addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 100,000 USD will be eligible to claim 11,250 KONG . Claims will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and users can claim starting today at 21:00 ( UTC+8 ).
ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to an official announcement, ApeCoin announced that its token APE has now been simultaneously issued to the Solana network.
MicroBT and Dataprana reach $5.4 million mining hardware deal

MicroBT and Dataprana reach $5.4 million mining hardware deal

PANews reported on September 10 that according to Globenewswire, digital asset mining ASIC manufacturer MicroBT announced a $5.4 million mining machine transaction agreement with Dataprana, which will purchase 1,280 M66S mining machines and host them at the company's mining farm in the United States.
