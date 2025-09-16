Whale AA21BS Makes $3.86M Profit as $PUMP Token Flips Amid Solana Spike

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 18:25
Solana
TokenFi
pump.fun
A crypto whale has gained significant attention at the beginning of the week with a notable profit in $PUMP token. In this respect, the whale AA21BS has gained a $3.86M in profit in the $PUMP token after its sheer rally. As per the data from the on-chain analytics provider, Lookonchain, this development has occurred due to the spike in Solana ($SOL). Hence, this development indicates a crucial development, raising wide-scale investor interest in $PUMP.

Whale Pockets $3.86M in Profit in $PUMP after Surge Driven by $SOL

In line with the new market data, on Monday, the whale AA21BS gained a profit of $3.86Ms in $PUMP token as it surged due to Solana ($SOL) price rise. In this respect, the investor initially utilized $1M $USDC tokens to purchase 250M $PUMP tokens during public sale. Following that, the whale added 962.38M additional tokens by spending $5.16M at $0.005363 as the average price.

Keeping this in view, over the past 5 days, the whale has offloaded up to 1B $PUMP token in exchange for $8.25M at $0.008225 as the average price. After that, the whale still holds up to 208.83M $PUMP tokens with an approximate value of nearly $1.77M. The market data indicate that the whale may be utilizing automated trading instruments for the optimization of entries and exits during price volatility.

$PUMP’s High Volatility and Whale Dependence Raise Questions about Long-Term Sustainability

According to Lookonchain, the whale AA21BS’s $3.86M profit in $PUMP, led by price surge of $SOL coin, has renewed speculation regarding the token’s long-term viability. Hence, the whale’s capability to overcome the significant losses and gain multimillion-dollar gains may inspire other big holders to leverage such opportunities. However, at the same time, the volatility of the $PUMP token and dependence on whale activity ignite concerns regarding its sustainability.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
