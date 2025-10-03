ExchangeDEX+
The post Whale Accumulation and ETF Listing Point Toward $15 Long Term appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins A sudden burst of whale activity has reignited momentum around Cardano, with large holders quietly adding more than 70 million ADA to their wallets in just a week. The aggressive accumulation coincides with a sharp price recovery that has lifted ADA more than 10% and placed the $1 level back in focus. At the same time, Cardano scored a major visibility boost through Brave. The privacy-first browser has fully integrated the blockchain into its native wallet, instantly putting ADA within reach of Brave's 100 million global users. Beyond storing and transferring tokens, Brave's integration also opens the door for on-chain governance and participation in Cardano's ecosystem projects – all directly from the browser. The timing of both developments is notable. Cardano's inclusion in the Hashdex Crypto Index ETF has already increased institutional exposure, while retail interest may surge thanks to Brave's massive user base. Together, these catalysts are fueling speculation that ADA could be on the verge of a breakout, with some traders eyeing near-term targets of $1.27. Longer-term projections are even bolder. Analysts drawing parallels to ADA's 2020 chart – when it erupted from $0.10 to $3.00 – suggest that a repeat performance could eventually push the token toward $15 in the next bull market. For Brave, adding Cardano strengthens its multi-chain wallet strategy, which already includes Ethereum and Solana. By supporting ADA natively, Brave eliminates the need for extensions while giving users the ability to explore features like token swaps and governance with a single click. Between whale accumulation, ETF recognition, and one of the biggest mainstream integrations Cardano has seen, momentum appears to be building on multiple fronts. The question now is whether this convergence of adoption and market activity will finally set the stage for ADA's next big run. The information provided in this article…

Whale Accumulation and ETF Listing Point Toward $15 Long Term

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:38
Altcoins

A sudden burst of whale activity has reignited momentum around Cardano, with large holders quietly adding more than 70 million ADA to their wallets in just a week.

The aggressive accumulation coincides with a sharp price recovery that has lifted ADA more than 10% and placed the $1 level back in focus.

At the same time, Cardano scored a major visibility boost through Brave. The privacy-first browser has fully integrated the blockchain into its native wallet, instantly putting ADA within reach of Brave’s 100 million global users. Beyond storing and transferring tokens, Brave’s integration also opens the door for on-chain governance and participation in Cardano’s ecosystem projects – all directly from the browser.

The timing of both developments is notable. Cardano’s inclusion in the Hashdex Crypto Index ETF has already increased institutional exposure, while retail interest may surge thanks to Brave’s massive user base. Together, these catalysts are fueling speculation that ADA could be on the verge of a breakout, with some traders eyeing near-term targets of $1.27.

Longer-term projections are even bolder. Analysts drawing parallels to ADA’s 2020 chart – when it erupted from $0.10 to $3.00 – suggest that a repeat performance could eventually push the token toward $15 in the next bull market.

For Brave, adding Cardano strengthens its multi-chain wallet strategy, which already includes Ethereum and Solana. By supporting ADA natively, Brave eliminates the need for extensions while giving users the ability to explore features like token swaps and governance with a single click.

Between whale accumulation, ETF recognition, and one of the biggest mainstream integrations Cardano has seen, momentum appears to be building on multiple fronts. The question now is whether this convergence of adoption and market activity will finally set the stage for ADA’s next big run.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/cardano-price-prediction-whale-accumulation-and-etf-listing-point-toward-15-long-term/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
