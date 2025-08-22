Whale Accumulation Drives Dogecoin’s V-Shaped Recovery From $0.21 Lows

Dogecoin rebounded sharply from $0.21 lows, closing at $0.22 after a late-session surge in volume and aggressive whale accumulation, even as security risks from Qubic’s attack threat linger.
News Background
- DOGE has faced pressure this month after reports tied to Qubic’s potential 51% attack spooked retail traders and drove selling.
- Despite those risks, on-chain data shows whale cohorts accumulated more than 680 million DOGE in August, offsetting retail outflows.
- Broader market sentiment has been mixed, with Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidating near highs, leaving memecoins trading with outsized volatility.
Price Action Summary
- DOGE advanced 5% in the 24 hours ending Aug. 21, 04:00, recovering from an intraday bottom of $0.21 to close at $0.22.
- The token hit its session low around 13:00 UTC on Aug. 20 before reversing course in a V-shaped recovery.
- Trading volume spiked to 9.29 million in the final hour, adding 0.45% in the last stretch and confirming institutional-sized flows.
- Whales accumulated 680 million DOGE through August, positioning despite ongoing concerns around Qubic’s potential 51% attack.
Technical Analysis
- Key support held at $0.21, tested at mid-session before high-volume reversal.
- Resistance emerged at $0.22, setting a $0.01 trading range for the session.
- A breakout was triggered at 04:31 UTC with the 9.29 million volume spike marking the session pivot.
- Sustained turnover at 6.8 million per minute during the final hour points to larger buyers driving momentum.
What Traders Are Watching
- Whether $0.22 can flip from resistance into support, opening path toward $0.23–$0.24.
- Continued whale positioning trends against the backdrop of Qubic security concerns.
- Strength of follow-through buying after the late-session volume burst, which will confirm if the V-shaped recovery has legs.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/21/whale-accumulation-drives-dogecoin-s-v-shaped-recovery-from-usd0-21-lows