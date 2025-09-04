Whale Buys, ALGO Outlook & Pi Drop

Crypto News

Compare BlockDAG’s $4.4M whale entries and $395M presale with Pi Coin’s 90% crash and Algorand’s payroll push. Explore adoption, traction, and long-term potential.

Market charts tell one story, but adoption tells another. Pi Coin has slumped to new lows near $0.33, dragged down by looming token unlocks and falling confidence. Algorand (ALGO) is quietly gaining traction with new payroll integrations and ISO compliance, opening doors for real-world payments. Yet the loudest headlines are being written by BlockDAG, which is proving that momentum built on fundamentals can outshine hype.

With the launch of TRADEBDAG, the release of Dashboard V4, and 3 million participants using the X1 Miner App, BlockDAG is coupling growth with delivery. A fresh $4.4M whale entry signals confidence at scale, drawing attention to a presale that is rapidly transforming into one of the largest in crypto history.

$4.4M Whale Entry Underscores BlockDAG’s Growth

Large-scale commitments rarely follow noise; they follow proof. Recently, BlockDAG recorded two back-to-back whale entries of $4.4M and $4.3M, overtaking the prior leaderboard peak of $3.8M. These aren’t casual moves; they’re bets on a system already delivering product milestones ahead of its exchange debut. The rollout of TRADEBDAG, BlockDAG’s integrated trading module, has given participants utility in advance of listings. Alongside it, Dashboard V4 now offers a modernized UI, better analytics, and deeper presale insights, creating transparency that few presales match.

Community push further amplifies the case. BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, BlockDAG has introduced a new special presale price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment.

The X1 mining app has surpassed 3M active users, 19.6K ASIC rigs have shipped globally, and 200K holders are already engaged. With whales reinforcing momentum and user growth exploding, BlockDAG is setting the standard for the next big altcoin play of 2025.

Algorand Price Analysis: Payroll Adoption Strengthens Case

Algorand (ALGO) is making strides in a practical space, payroll solutions. Its low-cost, high-throughput network is being used as a foundation for blockchain-based salary payments, highlighting how crypto can integrate into daily finance. Analysts now weigh three scenarios:

Conservative: ALGO climbs to ~$3, driven by ISO 20022 alignment and modest adoption.

Moderate: Gains stretch toward $4 as broader payroll integration expands utility.

Optimistic: $5 if adoption accelerates and staking activity scales.

These price targets reflect a project building real infrastructure rather than chasing temporary hype. With transaction costs near zero and compliance advantages, Algorand’s role in regulated business environments positions it as a quiet but resilient contender.

Pi Coin Crashes 90% as Unlock Pressure Mounts

The Pi Coin price has collapsed almost 90% from February highs, landing near $0.33 with a market cap around $2.6B. The drop pushed Pi out of the top 50 rankings, reflecting waning sentiment. What’s next looks even tougher: nearly 170M Pi are set to unlock within 30 days, likely adding heavy sell pressure.

Exchange balances exceeding 416M Pi further suggest that significant supply could flood the market. Without a fresh catalyst to offset this dilution, Pi risks further decline. The takeaway is clear, price action without sustainable token economics leaves projects vulnerable, especially when major unlocks loom.

Whale Moves, Adoption, and the Real Play

Speculation fades when fundamentals don’t align. Pi Coin’s struggles highlight the dangers of poor tokenomics, while Algorand is building steady ground through regulated payments. Yet the story grabbing real momentum is BlockDAG, with $395M raised, 3M+ users mining, whales committing millions, and product rollouts already live.

The $4.4M whale buy-in wasn’t hype-driven; it was conviction backed by infrastructure and adoption. Add in the $0.0013 entry and 20 exchange listings in motion, and BlockDAG is cementing itself as more than just a presale name; it’s becoming a network many expect to define the next cycle.

