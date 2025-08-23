Whale Indicators Show a New Price Direction For Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 22:46
NEAR
NEAR$2,664-0,67%
Waves
WAVES$1,317-1,76%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 980,27-1,73%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09973-2,57%
Movement
MOVE$0,1317-2,08%

Bitcoin price rose 2.5% over the past 24 hours, trading near $115,700, but it still trails Ethereum and others that have already pushed to new highs.

Despite being almost 7% below its peak, several key on-chain and technical signals suggest the setup for a breakout is forming, much like the rally seen earlier this month.

Whale Selling Pressure Is Weakening

For weeks, the Bitcoin price lagged behind as whales rotated capital into other assets, leaving retail buyers to drive much of the move.

That made it critical to track whether whales were finally slowing their selling. The Exchange Whale Ratio, which measures the share of the top 10 inflows compared to all inflows to exchanges, provides that signal.

Bitcoin Whales are Now Selling Fewer Tokens: Cryptoquant

This ratio has fallen from 0.54 on August 19 to 0.43 on August 22, its lowest in nearly two weeks. A similar drop occurred on August 10, when the ratio fell to 0.42. That move preceded a sharp rally in Bitcoin from $119,305 to $124,000 — a gain of roughly 3.9%.

If history repeats, the current setup could open the door for a similar upside extension, arguably towards a new all-time high.

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

HODL Waves Point to Accumulation

With BTC selling pressure easing, the next question is whether mid-term and long-term holders are accumulating. The HODL Waves metric tracks the percentage of Bitcoin supply held across age bands.

Bitcoin Buying Pressure Intensifies: Glassnode

Over the past month, key cohorts have expanded their positions:

  • 1y–2y wallets rose from 10.31% to 10.57%
  • 3m–6m wallets climbed from 6.40% to 7.19%
  • 1m–3m wallets grew from 6.99% to 8.93%

This broad accumulation during volatility suggests that conviction is there. Combined with lower whale exchange flows, the structure points to a market that is gearing up for a Bitcoin price breakout.

Bitcoin Price Levels Define the Breakout Path

The technical picture ties these signals together. Bitcoin currently trades just above strong support at $115,400. A critical resistance lies at $117,600, with $119,700 acting as the key breakout trigger for the Bitcoin price to push towards and even beyond its all-time high.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: TradingView

On the other hand, a slip below $114,100, and especially $111,900, would shift the momentum bearish in the short-term

If the exchange whale ratio repeats its August 10th pattern, the Bitcoin price could climb nearly 4% from current levels. That would push the price past $119,000, directly into breakout territory.

From there, the stage would be set for a retest of the all-time high, validating the idea that this rally is delayed, not denied.

The post Whale Indicators Show a New Price Direction For Bitcoin appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bitcoin-price-whale-selling-pressure-all-time-high/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 007,62-1,59%
Ethereum
ETH$4 738,76-1,89%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 23:30
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0,001722-1,37%
Startup
STARTUP$0,007422-3,94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,068-4,76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2,7582-2,12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01418-2,47%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

Chan Mo-po: Hong Kong will publish its second policy statement on digital asset development in June