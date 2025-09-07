Whale Moves: Ethereum Wallets Rotate $12.5B While UNI and NEAR Show Smart Money Accumulation

The crypto market is seeing whale action once again. Ethereum wallets have grown by billions, UNI and NEAR are attracting smart money, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention as traders look for the next opportunity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Whales Rotate Billions into ETH

Ethereum is back in the spotlight as whales continue to load up. One Bitcoin OG who holds more than $11.4 billion in BTC has been rotating into ETH at a rapid pace. Over the last week, this whale sold thousands of Bitcoin worth more than $400 million and swapped them for almost 97,000 Ether in a single move.

Other whales have been just as active. Nine addresses alone bought $456 million worth of ETH in late August, while data shows whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH added about 260,000 ETH worth $1.14 billion in just 24 hours. This is happening even as Ethereum hovers near $4,300, with some large buyers clearly treating dips as chances to accumulate.

At the same time, Ethereum-focused investment products attracted over $1.4 billion in new inflows last week. Spot ETH ETFs saw a similar figure in the same period, confirming that institutional demand is strong. Many analysts say this wave of accumulation follows the historical cycle of capital rotating from Bitcoin to Ethereum, and then later into altcoins.

With ETH back above $4,300 after dipping to $4,200, the buying activity suggests whales are preparing for the next phase of the market cycle.

UNI and NEAR Attract Smart Money

While Ethereum whales dominate the headlines, altcoins like Uniswap (UNI) and NEAR are also drawing interest from smart money.

Uniswap’s token has dropped more than 23% from its August high, now trading around $9.37. Yet on-chain data tells a different story. Transaction volume on Uniswap hit a record $143 billion in August, while whales have been steadily increasing their holdings.

Large wallets now hold over 8.77 million UNI, up from 8.26 million in early August. “Smart money” wallets control more than 41.6 million tokens.

NEAR is seeing similar activity. After executing its scheduled hard fork on August 18, NEAR cut annual inflation from 5% to 2.5%. This move reduces sell pressure and makes holding more attractive.

Despite a brief dip from $3.05 to $2.75 due to institutional selling, NEAR bounced back to $2.82 and continues to lead in user growth with over 16 million active wallets.

Both UNI and NEAR highlight how smart money accumulation often happens during price pullbacks.

Diversification with MAGACOIN FINANCE

For traders looking beyond the big names, MAGACOIN FINANCE is becoming a strong beneficiary of these whale rotations. As capital shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum, and then spreads to other altcoins, diversification becomes key. With exchange listings already announced, MAGACOIN is positioning itself as a fresh entry point for those who missed the early Ethereum and Bitcoin runs.

Smart buyers often enter before listings, and that’s exactly the stage MAGACOIN is in now. Many see it as an easy 20X opportunity, especially with “smart money accumulation” being a visible trend across the market. For those searching for the next breakout altcoin, MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as a timely option.

Conclusion: Positioning Ahead of the Next Cycle

Ethereum whales are setting the tone, UNI and NEAR are seeing quiet accumulation, and traders are preparing for the next rotation into altcoins. Positioning early has always been the strategy of smart players in crypto.

For those looking to diversify while whale activity is reshaping the market, now is the time to research MAGACOIN FINANCE. Visit the official channels below to learn more and secure a spot:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post Whale Moves: Ethereum Wallets Rotate $12.5B While UNI and NEAR Show Smart Money Accumulation appeared first on Blockonomi.