Whale Moves: Ethereum Wallets Rotate $12.5B While UNI and NEAR Show Smart Money Accumulation

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/07 12:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.44+2.22%
UNISWAP
UNI$9.352+0.39%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005369-5.67%
Ethereum
ETH$4,285.06-0.39%

The crypto market is seeing whale action once again. Ethereum wallets have grown by billions, UNI and NEAR are attracting smart money, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention as traders look for the next opportunity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Whales Rotate Billions into ETH

Ethereum is back in the spotlight as whales continue to load up. One Bitcoin OG who holds more than $11.4 billion in BTC has been rotating into ETH at a rapid pace. Over the last week, this whale sold thousands of Bitcoin worth more than $400 million and swapped them for almost 97,000 Ether in a single move.

Other whales have been just as active. Nine addresses alone bought $456 million worth of ETH in late August, while data shows whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH added about 260,000 ETH worth $1.14 billion in just 24 hours. This is happening even as Ethereum hovers near $4,300, with some large buyers clearly treating dips as chances to accumulate.

At the same time, Ethereum-focused investment products attracted over $1.4 billion in new inflows last week. Spot ETH ETFs saw a similar figure in the same period, confirming that institutional demand is strong. Many analysts say this wave of accumulation follows the historical cycle of capital rotating from Bitcoin to Ethereum, and then later into altcoins.

With ETH back above $4,300 after dipping to $4,200, the buying activity suggests whales are preparing for the next phase of the market cycle.

UNI and NEAR Attract Smart Money

While Ethereum whales dominate the headlines, altcoins like Uniswap (UNI) and NEAR are also drawing interest from smart money.

Uniswap’s token has dropped more than 23% from its August high, now trading around $9.37. Yet on-chain data tells a different story. Transaction volume on Uniswap hit a record $143 billion in August, while whales have been steadily increasing their holdings.

Large wallets now hold over 8.77 million UNI, up from 8.26 million in early August. “Smart money” wallets control more than 41.6 million tokens.

NEAR is seeing similar activity. After executing its scheduled hard fork on August 18, NEAR cut annual inflation from 5% to 2.5%. This move reduces sell pressure and makes holding more attractive.

Despite a brief dip from $3.05 to $2.75 due to institutional selling, NEAR bounced back to $2.82 and continues to lead in user growth with over 16 million active wallets.

Both UNI and NEAR highlight how smart money accumulation often happens during price pullbacks.

Diversification with MAGACOIN FINANCE

For traders looking beyond the big names, MAGACOIN FINANCE is becoming a strong beneficiary of these whale rotations. As capital shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum, and then spreads to other altcoins, diversification becomes key. With exchange listings already announced, MAGACOIN is positioning itself as a fresh entry point for those who missed the early Ethereum and Bitcoin runs.

Smart buyers often enter before listings, and that’s exactly the stage MAGACOIN is in now. Many see it as an easy 20X opportunity, especially with “smart money accumulation” being a visible trend across the market. For those searching for the next breakout altcoin, MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as a timely option.

Conclusion: Positioning Ahead of the Next Cycle

Ethereum whales are setting the tone, UNI and NEAR are seeing quiet accumulation, and traders are preparing for the next rotation into altcoins. Positioning early has always been the strategy of smart players in crypto.

For those looking to diversify while whale activity is reshaping the market, now is the time to research MAGACOIN FINANCE. Visit the official channels below to learn more and secure a spot:

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post Whale Moves: Ethereum Wallets Rotate $12.5B While UNI and NEAR Show Smart Money Accumulation appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
Union
U$0.01178-1.34%
TIA
TIA$1.62+1.56%
IO
IO$0.521-0.38%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share
Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Intro The search for the next breakout cryptocurrency is intensifying as we move deeper into 2025. Among the emerging names, MAGACOIN FINANCE has drawn significant attention after hitting a $13.5 million valuation. Analysts are beginning to compare its trajectory to the early growth stages of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which transformed from […]
Solana
SOL$202.32-0.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1185+2.50%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 13:00
Share
Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

The post Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Eneko Knörr, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabolut. Months ago, in an op-ed for CryptoSlate, I warned that the EU’s flagship crypto regulation, MiCA, would achieve the opposite of its goals. I argued it would strangle euro innovation while cementing the US dollar’s dominance for a new generation. At the time, some thought this was alarmist. Today, with grim validation, the same concerns are being echoed from within the European Central Bank itself. In a recent blog post, also highlighted by the Financial Times, ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf described the state of the euro-denominated stablecoin market as “dismal” and warned that Europe risks being “steamrollered” by dollar-based competitors. This warning comes at a critical time. In the traditional global economy, non-USD currencies are the lifeblood of commerce. They account for 73% of global GDP, 53% of SWIFT transactions, and 42% of central bank reserves. Yet, in the burgeoning digital economy, these same currencies are nearly invisible. The world’s second most important currency, the euro, has been reduced to a digital rounding error. By the Numbers: A Digital Chasm The data reveals a startling disconnect. While privately issued, dollar-denominated stablecoins command a market capitalization approaching $300 billion, their euro-denominated counterparts struggle to reach $450 million, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s a market share of just 0.15%. This isn’t a gap; it’s a chasm. It means that for every €1 of value transacted on a blockchain, there are nearly €700 in US dollars. This dollarization of the digital world presents a profound strategic risk to Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic competitiveness. MiCA’s Billion-Euro Handbrake The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation was intended to create clarity, but in its ambition to control risk, it has inadvertently built a cage. While its framework…
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156-10.08%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-31.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:02
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6292.18.