Whale Rotation Alert: Bitcoin Dump, Ethereum Accumulation Rising

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 08:05
A major Bitcoin whale has begun offloading massive amounts of BTC while simultaneously accumulating ETH. Such whale activity has typically influenced sentiment and liquidity, with ETH stacking rising in pace as BTC reserves are reduced, as analysts watch to see whether whale conviction could tilt the balance between the two largest cryptocurrencies.

Whale Unwinds 15,000 BTC Position

A Bitcoin whale who once held 15,000 BTC is selling massive amounts of BTC and buying ETH, making waves across the crypto market. Analyst CryptoGucci has revealed on X that this wallet, which originally held 15,000 BTC, was moved from cold storage 7 years ago, and has aggressively sold thousands of BTC while buying up massive amounts of ETH.

In the past 24 hours, the whale has deposited 2,370 BTC worth $266 million in exchanges and has been steadily selling more BTC every few hours. This whale has been stacking ETH at scale. The whale’s holdings now sit at 167,629 ETH across 5 wallets, worth $706 million, which is spread across spot ETH, perpetual contracts, and Aave ETH positions in WETH and aEthWETH.

Ethereum is rapidly gaining traction among corporate treasuries. According to CryptoRank_io’s update, the public companies now hold 2% of ETH’s total supply, marking a significant milestone in institutional adoption. Since April 1st, corporate ETH holdings have skyrocketed from $70 million to an impressive $10.9 billion, which reflects a surge in institutional confidence. 

Over the same period, the public companies BTC holdings also increased from 3.07% to 3.93% of total supply, showing a steady accumulation of both top crypto assets. BitMine is leading the pack, which now holds over 1.5 million ETH, making it the largest corporate ETH treasury in the world.

Bitcoin And Ethereum Market Positioning

HolaItsAk47 also stated the conversation around the 2025 bull run is heating up, and ETH keeps resurfacing. For years, Bitcoin has dominated as the undisputed leader of the crypto markets. This time, the fundamentals suggest that ETH is not just catching up to BTC, but it could take the lead in future finance.

With ETH leading the charge in the Stablecoin dominance, the network is becoming the backbone of digital finance, hosting top stablecoins like USDC, USDT, and more. Also, the GENIUS Act clarity regulatory developments are becoming clearer, paving the way for institutional adoption without compromising network utility to accelerate. 

Given the institutional inflows of billions pouring into Ethereum ETFs and corporate treasuries gradually increasing exposure, ETH is capturing serious institutional attention. Dencun Upgrade, slashing transaction fees by up to 98%, has massively improved scalability and usability. DeFi and tokenization remain the primary platforms for decentralized finance and tokenized assets in ETH, while reinforcing its central role in Web3.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ethereum/bitcoin-dump-ethereum-accumulation/

