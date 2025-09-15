Whale Sell-Off Signals Bearish Shift for XRP

A significant sell-off by large holders, or “whales,” is causing concern within the XRP community, hinting at a potential short-term bearish trend. According to on-chain data and crypto analyst Ali Martinez, these whales have collectively sold 160 million XRP, worth approximately $480 million, in a 14-day period. This profit-taking spree followed XRP’s price exceeding the …

