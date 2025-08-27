Whale Traders Profit $47M Manipulating XPL on Hyperliquid

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 15:52
Capverse
CAP$0.07107-0.22%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001668+2.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322+2.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018868+6.08%
Key Points:
  • Whale traders manipulated XPL token price on Hyperliquid.
  • $47 million profit for manipulators in a few minutes.
  • Market conditions highlight need for regulatory measures.

On August 27, 2025, four whale addresses manipulated the XPL token price on Hyperliquid, yielding $47.67 million in profits while causing multimillion-dollar losses for several traders.

The incident highlights vulnerabilities in DeFi markets, sparking calls for stricter controls on leverage and anti-manipulation measures.

Coordinated Whale Attacks Net $47 Million in Minutes

The whale addresses entailed 0xb9c, 0xe41, 0x006, and 0x894. They strategically manipulated the XPL token market on the Hyperliquid platform. The primary coordinator, 0xb9c, secured $15.11 million alone. The addresses, working in concert, executed massive leveraged transactions, resulting in compelled liquidations for other traders.

Victims like address 0xC2Cb incurred losses totaling $4.59 million. XPL traded from $0.40 to $1.80 in minutes, sparking dialogue on the necessity for improved regulatory scrutiny. Public commentary from on-chain analysts highlights vulnerabilities in existing systems. Notably, analyst [@lookonchain] called attention to a whale’s USDC deposit correlating with this profit surge. Despite the financial upheaval, no official comment has been released from Hyperliquid’s management or regulatory bodies.

DeFi Platforms Urged to Prevent Token Manipulation

Did you know? In a similar incident with JELLY tokens, Hyperliquid saw $12 million in losses, showing a recurring pattern of manipulation in leveraged markets. These incidents underscore perpetual contract risks in DeFi.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Plasma (XPL) currently trades at $0.51, with no circulating supply or established market cap. Trading volume surged over 293% in 24 hours. Despite its market dominance being inconsequential, XPL reported over 212% growth over the past week.

Plasma(XPL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:35 UTC on August 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu research emphasize the requirement for industry reforms, pointing out the fragility of markets driven by high leverage and thin liquidity. Analysts also underscore the importance of developing safeguards to prevent similar occurrences across other DeFi platforms.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/xpl-whale-manipulation-hyperliquid-profit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitmain and Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Digital Intelligence have officially reached a partnership. Ruihe will deploy Bitcoin (BTC) assets through Bitmain's HOST ANTMINER one-stop cloud mining service, expanding its revenue stream. This arrangement reduces operational complexity and risk exposure to hardware failures, energy management, and technical challenges. It allows Ruihe to conveniently deploy BTC assets and flexibly adjust its mining scale based on demand without being constrained by fixed assets. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ruihe also has the right to purchase mining machines, allowing it to directly control mining operations and hardware when necessary.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16648+1.89%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04894-0.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,189.03+0.79%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 15:57
Share
Pump.fun’s $4b token launch postponed again amid legal woes

Pump.fun’s $4b token launch postponed again amid legal woes

Pump.fun is once again postponing the token launch, amid ongoing legal troubles.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009517+0.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324+2.95%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002941+5.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 22:35
Share
Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media is collaborating with Crypto.com in a $6.4B deal and has acquired $105 million in $CRO tokens as Crypto.com invests $50 million.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.442+2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018904+6.30%
Cronos
CRO$0.22424+40.11%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

Pump.fun’s $4b token launch postponed again amid legal woes

Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

Alibaba Cloud Pushes Into Crypto Dev as Sui Gets AI Move Coding Integration in ChainIDE