Whale Watch: Lyno AI Presale Gains Multi-Million Dollar Buys in Early Stages

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 14:57
Lyno AI presale is attracting a lot of hype with millions being poured in by whales on the Early Bird stage. The project has already raised 31, 462 with a total of 632,398 tokens sold, which is indicative of a great start. Investors are keenly following the development of Bitcoin that stands at 120K and the new innovative AI-driven arbitrage technology that is gaining more and more attention on Lyno AI.

Mega Acquisitions Lay Groundwork to Future of Lyno AI.

The present price of Early Bird is 0.050 per token, and the next level will be 0.055. This price discrepancy gives first-mover investors a competitive edge before hitting the last target of $0.100. The traction of the presale indicates optimism over the success of the delivery of institutional-level arbitrage technology by Lyno AI to retail investors. Lyno has audited smart contracts that are verified by Cyberscope and this movement is facilitated by a secure investment environment.

The momentum provided by whales brings out the special interest of Lyno AI. The AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage algorithms on the platform enable users to trade in the multi-million dollar without capital requirements by use of flash loans. The combination of this technology with community governance and real-time AI market insights will make Lyno AI poised to challenge the institutional players’ dominance in the arbitrage trading.

Lyno AI Giveaway Exclusive Makes an Impression at the Early Stages.

By buying over 100 amounts of tokens, the participants of the presale get access to the Lyno AI giveaway, and they have an opportunity to win 100K. The prize will be split into 10K prizes, which means an additional incentive to attend the presale to date. This project does not just compensate those who invest early but it also increases demand even before the expected price increase.

Conclusion: Act Fast Before the Surge

The Early Bird presale by Lyno AI provides a unique chance to invest prior to the rise in the price of the token. The multi-million dollar whale purchases, audited contracts, and AI arbitrage tools all indicate the opportunity to increase significantly. The investors must take the advantage and buy tokens before the next stage price rise. Lyno AI is at the forefront of cross-chain arbitrage of the next generation powered by AI.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

