WhalePlay Beta Launch: Next-Level Social iGaming Platform

Amsterdam, Netherlands, August 21st, 2025, PlayNewswire

The WhalePlay team is creating a globally connected, entertaining casino experience that blends fair play, immersive technology, and community-driven engagement.

The platform will progressively roll out high quality betting offerings on top of an enhanced gamified experience subsequent to its beta launch planned for the fall of this year.

The Beta launch will be open to users who have pre-registered on WhalePlay.com and gives early access to the initial phase of the platform.

WhalePlay is committed to becoming the next-generation online betting platform, bringing together proprietary technology, a team with over 30+ years of iGaming experience, and industry world-leading partners including Sportradar and Blue Ocean Gaming.

Sportradar will be powering WhalePlay’s platform in a partnership that will shape the future of iGaming. By leveraging Sportradar’s NextGen solution, an omnichannel iGaming platform that manages all delivery channels in one unified and easy-to-manage system, WhalePlay will be customized to fit the needs of its users and is set to transform how fans connect and engage within this digital background.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers over a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

About Blueocean Gaming

BlueOcean Gaming is a B2B online casino software provider with more than 10 years of experience in the online gaming industry. Our mission is to deliver quality online casino software solutions for the clients worldwide. Our game aggregation platform, also known as GameHub, allows casino operators to launch multiple game providers with a single API integration and is currently offering more than 140 online casino, live casino, virtual sports and sportsbook providers and a set of efficient additional features. Our White Label and Turnkey solution provide clients with a complete suite of products and services required to start their own online casino.

More information can be found at: www.blueoceangaming.com

