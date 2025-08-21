WhalePlay Beta Launch: Next-Level Social iGaming Platform

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 21:29
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04645-0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09992+0.71%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.148759-3.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02115-4.33%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001714+2.26%

Amsterdam, Netherlands, August 21st, 2025, PlayNewswire

The WhalePlay team is creating a globally connected, entertaining casino experience that blends fair play, immersive technology, and community-driven engagement.

The platform will progressively roll out high quality betting offerings on top of an enhanced gamified experience subsequent to its beta launch planned for the fall of this year.

The Beta launch will be open to users who have pre-registered on WhalePlay.com and gives early access to the initial phase of the platform. 

WhalePlay is committed to becoming the next-generation online betting platform, bringing together proprietary technology, a team with over 30+ years of iGaming experience, and industry world-leading partners including Sportradar and Blue Ocean Gaming.

Sportradar will be powering WhalePlay’s platform in a partnership that will shape the future of iGaming. By leveraging Sportradar’s NextGen solution, an omnichannel iGaming platform that manages all delivery channels in one unified and easy-to-manage system, WhalePlay will be customized to fit the needs of its users and is set to transform how fans connect and engage within this digital background.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR 

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers over a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. 

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com 

About Blueocean Gaming

BlueOcean Gaming is a B2B online casino software provider with more than 10 years of experience in the online gaming industry. Our mission is to deliver quality online casino software solutions for the clients worldwide. Our game aggregation platform, also known as GameHub, allows casino operators to launch multiple game providers with a single API integration and is currently offering more than 140 online casino, live casino, virtual sports and sportsbook providers and a set of efficient additional features. Our White Label and Turnkey solution provide clients with a complete suite of products and services required to start their own online casino.

More information can be found at: www.blueoceangaming.com

Keep up with WhalePlay on X, Facebook, & Instagram

Contact

Community Manager
Izabela Zibileanu
WhalePlay
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/whaleplay-beta-launch-next-level-social-igaming-platform/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.
Subsquid
SQD$0.11248-4.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01346-2.74%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-16.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 21:16
Share
Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Worried a Bitcoin crash will bring everything down? You're not alone - but here's why that won't happen.
Threshold
T$0.0159-0.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843+0.38%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/21 20:53
Share
MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

The post MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys. The token will be issued and custodied by Bridge, a subsidiary of payments giant Stripe, and will be fully backed by dollar-equivalent assets in compliance with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for U.S.-issued stablecoins. mUSD marks the first time a self-custodial wallet has created a native stablecoin. MetaMask plans to integrate the token across its services, including on- and off-ramps for crypto trading as well as payments. The company said mUSD will also be enabled as a funding option for its Mastercard-branded MetaMask debit card before year-end, giving users a direct way to spend the stablecoin at merchants that accept the card. MetaMask, which reports tens of millions of monthly active users, aims to position mUSD as a core liquidity layer for decentralised finance applications. Executives said tighter integration with the wallet should lower transaction costs and smooth user experience compared with rival stablecoins. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-to-launch-stripe-issued-musd-stablecoin-on-ethereum-linea-cca11178
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997+0.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00172-2.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 21:25
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

Cardano Hourly Death Cross Confirmed, Hope Not Lost for Bulls

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study