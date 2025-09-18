Whales Accumulate Millions in Lyno AI as Presale Heats Up Fast

The Lyno AI presale is already receiving abundant attention and large investors are investing in it early. The number of tokens sold so far amounts to 632,398, and the total amount raised is 31,462 at the present Early Bird price of 0.05 apiece. The growth in token demand is due to the fact that the

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.