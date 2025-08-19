Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The market is buzzing around Litecoin and Rollblock, with both tokens finding their way into the hands of large investors recently. As traders look for the best crypto to invest in during the crypto bull run 2025, it’s Rollblock that could deliver the boldest rewards, with potential for 50x returns this year. 

Here’s why whales are making moves, and what it could mean for investors chasing the next big run in cryptocurrency.

Rollblock (RBLK): The Whale Magnet Of 2025

Rollblock (RBLK) is turning heads in GambleFi and Web3, pulling in large investors in hordes who are chasing a real working product instead of promises. 

AD 4nXe3g3L AjAij5gopcpGFWhW5lc7jCq3654OEsIdqUCrzTtVkOXJowy0FvzZJhLtz DU70RA0cWl0YpiCRqMFNCPfPtn6LKGkpAuYhVPrY4Rwk9Vc2uOVg lR0oMIFV7ca6OFJb1

The platform already hosts over 12,000 immersive games, from live poker and blackjack to AI powered slots and a popular sports prediction league. Every bet and payout are secured transparently on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring fairness and eliminating manipulation.

RBLK stands apart from other new crypto coins because it is more than just hype: it’s a functioning ecosystem where every token holder benefits directly from growth. 

On top of this, YouTuber Freddie Finance explained how Rollblock’s tokenomics combine staking crypto with sustainable DeFi Token design, creating a powerful entry point for anyone looking for the best crypto presale (https://youtu.be/qztj3p8uy_c?si=U1TVQ94C6Anvi6Vp).

 • Over $15 million in bets already processed
• Up to 30 percent of revenue used to buy back RBLK on the crypto exchange
• 60 percent of these buybacks burned to reduce the supply permanently
• Weekly rewards for holders, with APYs up to 30 percent
• Licensed, audited, and live with thousands of daily users

Tokenomics: Why RBLK Is Built For Growth

The tokenomics behind Rollblock (RBLK) make it one of the top crypto projects of 2025. The token has a hard cap of 1 billion that cannot be inflated at any time. 

Thirty percent of platform revenue is spent buying RBLK from the open market, with 60 percent of these tokens burned to cut the supply and the remaining 40 percent sent to fund staking rewards. With APYs as high as 30 percent, this staking crypto model is designed to reward long-term holders while creating constant upward pressure on crypto prices.

Over 82 percent of tokens have already been sold in presale at $0.068, raising more than $11.4 million. These mechanics, paired with growing adoption, cement RBLK’s reputation as one of the high potential crypto investments of the year.

Litecoin: Holding At Crucial Support

Litecoin dropped to $115.67 today, down 5.42 percent. 

According to analyst ICT bull, “Litecoin has dipped to the $116 zone after a strong sell-off and is now holding near a key support base at $115–$116” . This shows the market is watching closely for whether bulls can defend this line or if further downside awaits.

image

Litecoin remains one of the top altcoins thanks to speculation around a potential ETF and a $100 million investment by Citadel, both adding weight to its case as a hedge against inflation.

The coin also received financial backing from MEI Pharma, which strengthens its credibility among institutions. Together, these developments could provide enough stability for Litecoin to rebound and test higher levels around $122, keeping it relevant among the top cryptocurrencies.

Comparing Rollblock And Litecoin

MetricRollblock (RBLK)Litecoin (LTC)
Current Price$0.068$115.67
Total Supply1B84M
Circulating SupplyPresale (82% sold)76.19M
Market CapPresale: $11.4M raised$8.81B
Revenue Share30% revenue buybacksNone
Burn Mechanism60% of buybacks burnedNone
Holder RewardsUp to 30% APY stakingLimited

This table shows the scale of opportunity. While Litecoin is very well established, Rollblock offers far greater multiples due to its small current valuation and aggressive deflationary design.

The Real Opportunity in 2025

Both Litecoin and Rollblock are attracting attention, but for very different reasons. Litecoin continues to benefit from institutional interest and speculation around an ETF, while Rollblock is drawing hordes of whales into a live GambleFi ecosystem that pays them directly from platform revenue.

It is one of the best long-term crypto bets with working products, presale momentum, and tokenomics built for growth. For investors searching the crypto chart for the next big crypto, Rollblock has the strongest case. 

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.06-3.73%
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-4.11%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.2604-8.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002031-4.01%
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

PANews reported on August 19 that Coinbase announced that it will support Useless Coin (USELESS) based on the Solana network.
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.2604-8.05%
PANews2025/08/19 23:51
