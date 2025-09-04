Whales Bet Big on BlockDAG as its Presale Hits $395M While Dogecoin Sell-Off & SEI Stagnation Continue

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 21:00
SEI
SEI$0.2792-4.90%
RWAX
APP$0.002463-2.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00731-2.53%
BlockDAG

The Dogecoin price update shows fresh weakness after a brief surge, pulling back near $0.225 as a classic sell-the-news event unfolds. Meanwhile, SEI technical analysis points to a token trapped in consolidation, stuck above $0.2917 as volume shrinks and RSI signals neutrality.

Against this backdrop of hesitation, BlockDAG(BDAG) is powering ahead with unmatched momentum. With $395 million raised in presale, 26 billion BDAG sold, 200,000 holders already involved, 19,600 miners purchased, and 3 million X1 app users live, BlockDAG is not just speculation. It is shaping into a contender with adoption levels rarely seen before launch. Analysts now suggest it could debut among the top 50 cryptos, putting it firmly on the radar as the best crypto to buy in 2025.

DOGE Sell-Off Deepens, $0.225 Becomes the Key Battle

Dogecoin dropped another 2.04 percent to $0.2314 within the past 24 hours, erasing much of the enthusiasm from its brief rally. That surge followed news of a major mining firm acquisition, but the reaction was short-lived as traders locked in profits. Trading against Indonesia’s rupiah fluctuated between 3,679 and 3,977, while volume spiked by 69 percent, showing strong but cautious participation.

blockdag 2 4

This correction reflects a textbook sell-the-news pattern, where profit-taking outweighs optimism. On-chain data shows long trades still slightly outpacing shorts, but heavy sell orders remain concentrated around $0.25, keeping upside pressure muted. If support near $0.225 gives way, Dogecoin may face deeper losses. 

For those tracking the Dogecoin price prediction, this moment is crucial, as the market is demanding conviction before any rebound can take hold.

SEI Faces Decision Point: Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?

SEI continues to hover above its support at $0.2917, and analysts agree that this level represents a turning point. A move past the 20-day moving average at $0.3172 could unleash a rally toward $0.35, but hesitation dominates for now. Technical readings are mixed, with RSI neutral at 49.7 and Bollinger Bands tightening, both signs of lower volatility before a sharp swing.

image 1 20

Trading volume has slipped to around 21.9 million, reinforcing that buyers and sellers are evenly matched. This consolidation creates tension, as momentum is likely building for a decisive move. For those following SEI price outlooks, this may be a pivotal entry zone. A clean breakout above resistance could ignite strong upside, while a loss of support risks sending prices lower. In either case, SEI is standing at a moment where timing will make the difference.

BlockDAG Presale Hits $395M as Team Preps Major Deployment Event

BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, BlockDAG has introduced a new special presale price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment. With over $395 million raised, 26 billion BDAG coins sold, and 200,000 holders joining early, analysts are now suggesting BlockDAG could debut inside the top 50 by market cap. 

Despite being priced at $0.03 in Batch 30, new buyers can avail a special price of $0.0013 until October 1. Early participants from Batch 1 at $0.001 are already sitting on 2,900 percent gains, while newcomers still have a clear shot at strong upside. With projections pointing to $1, buyers today could see around 3,000 percent growth. Two recent whale entries of $4.4 million and $4.3 million highlight just how much confidence is pouring into BDAG.

blockdag 4

Beyond capital, adoption metrics are equally impressive. The X1 miner app has already attracted over 3 million users, giving BlockDAG one of the largest pre-mainnet communities ever recorded. Combined with 19,600 ASIC miners sold, the network has hardware, funding, and participation already locked in. 

From Presale to Powerhouse: BlockDAG’s Road to the Top 50

Dogecoin’s price swings underline the dangers of hype-driven rallies, while SEI’s technical picture shows a market waiting for direction. In sharp contrast, BlockDAG is laying a foundation that rivals established projects even before the mainnet launch. Its presale has surpassed $395 million, it already counts millions of miners and holders, and whales are committing multimillion-dollar allocations.

Wth projections pointing toward $1 after listing, the opportunity for massive upside remains. Analysts estimate a massive climb to $0.05 on debut, with long-term potential far higher if it secures a top 50 position. For anyone searching the market for the best crypto to buy in 2025, BlockDAG is increasingly viewed as the frontrunner. 

blockdag 3

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2792-1.89%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-18.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04294+0.58%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What happens when raw culture collides with unstoppable market momentum? Meme coins, once brushed aside as internet jokes, are now rewriting the rules of wealth creation. From viral communities to progressive price engines, these tokens no longer whisper, they roar. In 2025, the hunt for the best new meme coins to buy now has never
Memecoin
MEME$0.002396-7.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00732-2.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
Share
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01205-4.21%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.14005-7.99%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets