Whales Dump 115,000 BTC in Largest Distribution Since 2022: Is a Crash Looming?

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 08:00
Bitcoin
BTC$111,363.63+0.40%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000384+1.31%

Bitcoin (BTC) is facing heightened volatility after whales unloaded between 112,000 and 115,000 BTC, valued at nearly $12.7 billion, in August. According to on-chain data from CryptoQuant, this represents the largest whale distribution since July 2022, adding significant selling pressure to the market.

The sell-off came from large holders controlling between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC. These whales had accumulated more than 270,000 BTC between April and August, only to reverse course and flood the market with supply.

This aggressive profit-taking pushed Bitcoin prices below $109,000, marking a 5.5% monthly decline and breaking a four-month winning streak.

Market Shows Signs of Bitcoin (BTC) Stabilization

Despite the heavy distribution, recent activity suggests selling pressure may be cooling. Whale movements peaked on September 3, when more than 95,000 BTC changed hands in a single week, the largest shift since March 2021. However, the pace has since slowed to around 38,000 BTC per week as of September 6.

Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in a narrow range between $111,700 and $112,000, signaling that some stability is returning.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD

Analysts caution, however, that a looming “head and shoulders” pattern and an unfilled FVG at $114,000 could precede another sharp downturn. If this resistance zone triggers fresh selling, BTC could slide back toward $106,000, testing critical support levels.

Institutional Buyers Take Advantage

While whales have been reducing exposure, institutional investors appear to be absorbing some of the pressure. Corporate buyers and ETF inflows have provided what analysts call a “structural counterbalance” to whale dumping.

For example, Japanese firm Metaplanet Inc. recently added 136 BTC to its treasury, bringing its total holdings to more than 20,000 BTC.

Nick Ruck, Director at LVRG Research, notes that ETF-driven demand and corporate accumulation could stabilize Bitcoin even amid aggressive whale selling.

However, the broader outlook remains tied to macroeconomic conditions, especially the Federal Reserve’s upcoming September 17 meeting, where interest rate decisions could significantly sway liquidity in risk markets.

With Bitcoin still down about 11% from mid-August highs near $124,000, traders remain split: will institutional buying outweigh whale pressure, or is a deeper crash on the horizon?

Cover image from ChatGPT, BTCUSD on Tradingview

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

PANews reported on September 9th that the SEC 's Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable discussion on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on October 17th . The meeting will feature experts in privacy technology and focus on digital asset regulation and personal data security policies. Registration is required for the in-person event, which will be livestreamed online. The SEC stated that understanding the development of privacy tools will inform crypto policy and promote U.S. leadership in fintech.
Chainbase
C$0.25819-0.30%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03232+2.27%
Union
U$0.0101-9.09%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 08:03
Share
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Onchain Lens , two suspected related wallet addresses withdrew a total of 20,000 ETH from Coinbase Prime , worth approximately US$86 million, and have pledged all assets to the EtherFi platform.
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.61+0.02%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602--%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 07:55
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000216+5.36%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket