Whales gobble up this token with massive presale staking APR

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 21:00
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Digitap raises $250k in days, offering massive staking APR and eyeing 100x potential.

Summary

  • XRP, LINK dip, but Digitap surges past $250k funding, offering masssive APR in presale staking.
  • Digitap blends DeFi and TradFi, with 5-year team lock, cashback rewards, and 124% staking APR.
  • With analysts eyeing 100x gains, Digitap is among 2025’s most hyped crypto presales.

It has been a stormy week, marked by a significant dip in the XRP price and the LINK price retesting lower levels. However, while top altcoins erased previous gains, Digitap (TAP) continues to soar. Surpassing $250,000 in funding in just a few days since launch, it is considered among the best crypto presales with 100x potential. Further driving whales’ interest is the 100% staking APR in presale.

Following a broader market downtrend, the XRP price dropped by 10% on its weekly chart to $2.7. Initially trading above the $3 mark, rising selling pressure sparked a significant downswing, with bears anticipating further decline.

Amid the latest bears’ rampage, the LINK price nosedived. The oracle-based altcoin slid by 17% over the past seven days, currently hovering around $20. Further, according to CoinMarketCap, it is down 15% on its monthly chart, erasing previous gains.

Digitap: A top crypto presale of 2025 amid 100x forecasts? 

Digitap is considered one of the best crypto presales of 2025 for several reasons. First, it is fundamentally solid, representing the best of the worlds of traditional finance and decentralized finance. Additionally, there are several benefits to holding, including staking, cashback rewards, and governance.

Besides analysts’ 100x forecasts, whales have been paying significant attention to its staking model. In addition to buying the token at $0.0125 (its lowest price) in the first presale round, investors can stake them for higher ROIs, earning up to 124% in APR. 

Moreover, the team’s tokens will be locked for five years, demonstrating long-term commitment. Further contributing to the growing demand is Digitap’s combination of traditional banks’ familiarity with blockchain’s global speed, positioning it among the best crypto coins to invest in. 

While the XRP price and LINK price are in downtrends, Digitap is soaring high. Early funding is breaking records, highlighting significant investor interest. By combining DeFi and TradFi alongside its significant staking reward, it is poised for massive growth post-launch. 

To learn more about Digitap, visit its presale and socials.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/whales-gobble-up-this-token-with-massive-presale-staking-apr/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
