[Whales long ETH after selling HYPE] Stop-loss closed $126 million in ETH, currently holding $251 million in long positions

PANews reported on August 29th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has observed that as ETH prices fell and approached the liquidation price for [whales who sold HYPE and went long on ETH], they have sold 28,959 ETH (US$126 million) in the past half hour to avoid liquidation. After this reduction, they now hold a long position of 57,800 ETH (US$251 million), with the liquidation price having fallen to US$4,233.
