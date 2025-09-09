Whales Rush In As Bitcoin Hyper’s $14.6M Presale Becomes $BTC’s Ticket to Mainstream Success

Bitcoin Hyper’s $14.6M+ presale could be Bitcoin’s ticket to mainstream success once the project releases and implements its long-awaited changes.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is set to be Bitcoin’s official Layer-2, and plans to free Bitcoin from its performance limitation of just seven transactions per second (TPS).

Little wonder, then, that whales have been sniffing around the $HYPER presale – this month has already seen a solid $50K whale buy.

Hyper’s goal is to make transactions faster and cheaper within the Bitcoin ecosystem, turning the network into a more viable choice for institutional investors. This includes high-traffic payment processors like Visa, which has a throughput of up to 65K TPS.

But what exactly are Bitcoin’s problems?

Why The Bitcoin Network Is Inefficient And Sluggish

Bitcoin’s primary problem is the performance limitation, currently capped at seven TPS. This means that the network can only process seven transactions per second before experiencing increased confirmation times and congestion.

Because of the low throughput, transactions fall into a queue list, with the system prioritizing larger transactions with higher fees. This fee-based priority system increases the confirmation time to potentially multiple hours.

In all, it means Bitcoin can be slow, expensive, and overall ineffective, with the network often experiencing congestion during high-traffic periods.

In terms of performance, Bitcoin ranks 22nd on the list of the fastest blockchains. Even Ethereum – with a utilization rate that has dropped to 50.68%, below the long-term average of 56.81% – still ranks 18th.

Solana, on the other hand, is second to ICP only, with a real throughput of 1K TPS and a theoretical max of 65K.

So, Bitcoin clearly needs to step up its game. However, Bitcoin Hyper isn’t the first attempt at fixing the problem.

How the Lightning Network Failed

The Lightning Network is the most well-known failed attempt at boosting Bitcoin’s performance past its native limitations. The idea was similar to what Bitcoin Hyper is offering: faster and cheaper transactions without impacting the network’s security.

Unfortunately, the Lightning Network fell short due to its poor implementation and lack of relevant upgrades. The network came with multiple problems, including routing and path-finding failures, channel backup and recovery failure, and integration problems.

But the most impactful one related to the security aspect, as Lightning Network’s nodes need to remain online at all times to keep transactions flowing. This led to the Fraudulent Channel Close scam, causing people to lose their funds to a system exploit.

To prevent that, the devs created Watchtowers with the goal of addressing this specific problem. But the damage had already been done and investors lost their trust.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 is poised to take over and eliminate Bitcoin’s pain points. If it’s successful, $HYPER could become Bitcoin’s saving grace.

How Bitcoin Hyper Solves Bitcoin’s Issues

Bitcoin Hyper relies on several tools – like the Canonical Bridge and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) – to address Bitcoin’s core performance limitations.

The Canonical Bridge will connect the Bitcoin network to the Hyper layer and relies on the Bitcoin Relay Program (BRP) to confirm incoming transactions. This drops confirmation times from hours to mere seconds, hitting multiple birds with one stone.

The fee-based priority system will also be gone, network fees will go down, and there’ll be no more risk of congestion.

Once the BRP confirms the transactions’ details, the Canonical Bridge will mint your $BTC onto the Hyper Layer-2 as wrapped $BTC. There, you can swap, stake, buy NFTs, and interact with dApps and DeFi.

And at any time, you can withdraw your wrapped $BTC back to Bitcoin’s native Layer-1.

The SVM, meanwhile, complements the system by enabling the ultra-fast execution of smart contracts and turning Bitcoin even faster and more performant than ever.

The SVM allows for higher throughput and scalability, bringing Solana’s performance into Bitcoin’s highly secure and reputable ecosystem.

Hyper’s Presale Performance Bouyed By Whales

The $HYPER presale has now reached $14.6M+, and with no signs of slowing. In addition to last week’s $50K whale buy, August also saw some significant whale activity, including $161.3K and $100.6K.

And as we head deeper into this month, there’s a good chance more whales will be circling the $HYPER presale.

With a current token price of $0.012885 – and staking at 75% APY – it’s growing at an accelerated pace.

The influx of investors is the result of the project’s long-term potential, extensive and transparent roadmap, and the hype behind the idea of a faster and cheaper Bitcoin network.

Based on these factors, there’s a good chance that $HYPER will see a post-launch boom, followed by a steady long-term performance. By the end of the year, our price prediction for $HYPER puts the token at $0.32.

By 2030, $HYPER could reach $1.50 or higher, especially if Bitcoin sees mainstream adoption. This reflects an ROI of 11,541%, which is enough to incentivize early adopters while the token still trades at its presale price.

Should You Buy Into the Hyper Hype?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) promises to fix Bitcoin’s pain points and overtake the Lightning Network as Bitcoin’s primary Layer-2 solution, so it’s not surprising that whales are rushing in.

As to whether you should invest or not – this depends on your risk tolerance and vision.

This isn’t financial advice. Always do your own research and invest wisely.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-to-fix-btc-as-whales-rush-to-presale/