The post Whales Sell PUMP Tokens for Major Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Whales 6AkVuG and 58teLV sold PUMP for sizeable gains. PUMP saw increased volatility post-large sales. No official commentary from PUMP’s founding or core team. Two significant cryptocurrency wallets, labeled “6AkVuG” and “58teLV,” recently disposed of substantial quantities of PUMP tokens, realizing notable profits, as tracked on-chain. These sales highlight potential market volatility, with increased sell-side liquidity challenges influencing PUMP’s stability. Whale Transactions Drive PUMP Market Volatility Two major wallets, 6AkVuG and 58teLV, rapidly unloaded PUMP holdings, resulting in million-dollar profits. Observers noted that 6AkVuG sold 466.74 million PUMP for $3.27 million, while 58teLV divested 272.24 million PUMP to secure $1.95 million. Profit-taking by these whales instigated heightened market volatility. The cumulative effect added more than $8.25 million in realized volume, shifting liquidity dynamically within the exchange ecosystem as observed. Learn more about similar dynamics in the market by checking out how the wealth of the Trump family increased through cryptocurrencies. Community discussions surged, yet official sources, including the Pump.fun team, remained silent on the specifics of these transactions. Market analysts speculate on potential short-term corrections, lacking definitive comments from leading industry players. PUMP Price Decline Amid Whale Activity and Market Speculation Did you know? Large-scale whale activities in PUMP often lead to either rapid corrections or quick rebounds, depending on buyer engagement. This contrasts with the more gradual movements of other, less volatile cryptocurrencies. CoinMarketCap data reveals PUMP’s value stood at $0.01, reflecting recent gains, with market capitalization reduced to $2.49 billion. A recent downturn saw a 4.80% price fall within 24 hours, while a 30-day increase marked its climb at 135.42%. Pump.fun(PUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:06 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis from Coincu suggests future PUMP dynamics depend heavily on continued whale behavior, having consistently influenced its price trajectory via… The post Whales Sell PUMP Tokens for Major Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Whales 6AkVuG and 58teLV sold PUMP for sizeable gains. PUMP saw increased volatility post-large sales. No official commentary from PUMP’s founding or core team. Two significant cryptocurrency wallets, labeled “6AkVuG” and “58teLV,” recently disposed of substantial quantities of PUMP tokens, realizing notable profits, as tracked on-chain. These sales highlight potential market volatility, with increased sell-side liquidity challenges influencing PUMP’s stability. Whale Transactions Drive PUMP Market Volatility Two major wallets, 6AkVuG and 58teLV, rapidly unloaded PUMP holdings, resulting in million-dollar profits. Observers noted that 6AkVuG sold 466.74 million PUMP for $3.27 million, while 58teLV divested 272.24 million PUMP to secure $1.95 million. Profit-taking by these whales instigated heightened market volatility. The cumulative effect added more than $8.25 million in realized volume, shifting liquidity dynamically within the exchange ecosystem as observed. Learn more about similar dynamics in the market by checking out how the wealth of the Trump family increased through cryptocurrencies. Community discussions surged, yet official sources, including the Pump.fun team, remained silent on the specifics of these transactions. Market analysts speculate on potential short-term corrections, lacking definitive comments from leading industry players. PUMP Price Decline Amid Whale Activity and Market Speculation Did you know? Large-scale whale activities in PUMP often lead to either rapid corrections or quick rebounds, depending on buyer engagement. This contrasts with the more gradual movements of other, less volatile cryptocurrencies. CoinMarketCap data reveals PUMP’s value stood at $0.01, reflecting recent gains, with market capitalization reduced to $2.49 billion. A recent downturn saw a 4.80% price fall within 24 hours, while a 30-day increase marked its climb at 135.42%. Pump.fun(PUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:06 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis from Coincu suggests future PUMP dynamics depend heavily on continued whale behavior, having consistently influenced its price trajectory via…

Whales Sell PUMP Tokens for Major Profits

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 16:12
1
1$0.008753-28.62%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009376-1.12%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.403-1.04%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01518-0.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08564-2.96%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006848-5.97%
Major
MAJOR$0.15923-1.91%
Key Points:
  • Whales 6AkVuG and 58teLV sold PUMP for sizeable gains.
  • PUMP saw increased volatility post-large sales.
  • No official commentary from PUMP’s founding or core team.

Two significant cryptocurrency wallets, labeled “6AkVuG” and “58teLV,” recently disposed of substantial quantities of PUMP tokens, realizing notable profits, as tracked on-chain.

These sales highlight potential market volatility, with increased sell-side liquidity challenges influencing PUMP’s stability.

Whale Transactions Drive PUMP Market Volatility

Two major wallets, 6AkVuG and 58teLV, rapidly unloaded PUMP holdings, resulting in million-dollar profits. Observers noted that 6AkVuG sold 466.74 million PUMP for $3.27 million, while 58teLV divested 272.24 million PUMP to secure $1.95 million.

Profit-taking by these whales instigated heightened market volatility. The cumulative effect added more than $8.25 million in realized volume, shifting liquidity dynamically within the exchange ecosystem as observed. Learn more about similar dynamics in the market by checking out how the wealth of the Trump family increased through cryptocurrencies.

Community discussions surged, yet official sources, including the Pump.fun team, remained silent on the specifics of these transactions. Market analysts speculate on potential short-term corrections, lacking definitive comments from leading industry players.

PUMP Price Decline Amid Whale Activity and Market Speculation

Did you know? Large-scale whale activities in PUMP often lead to either rapid corrections or quick rebounds, depending on buyer engagement. This contrasts with the more gradual movements of other, less volatile cryptocurrencies.

CoinMarketCap data reveals PUMP’s value stood at $0.01, reflecting recent gains, with market capitalization reduced to $2.49 billion. A recent downturn saw a 4.80% price fall within 24 hours, while a 30-day increase marked its climb at 135.42%.

Pump.fun(PUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:06 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert analysis from Coincu suggests future PUMP dynamics depend heavily on continued whale behavior, having consistently influenced its price trajectory via heightened buy and sell actions amidst a sparse regulatory environment focused on larger ecosystems. “With 94% of the total supply held by top wallets, any large sell-off carries the potential for significant market impact, indicating both risk and opportunity,” said Jane Smith, Market Strategist at BlockMarket Insights.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/pump-whales-profit-sale/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase’s support team has promised to improve their customer services after being heavily criticized for taking unreasonable amounts of time to solve account issues. Jonathan Wes Griffith, the customer experience lead at Coinbase, said it is “consistently improving” and “wants to bring customers along the way.” Griffith wrote an X post on Friday, trying to […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:19
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Explore expert analysis on Bitcoin's potential to reach $150,000 by year-end amid accelerating ETF inflows, market trends, and investor sentiment.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,668.39-0.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001045+0.09%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 16:25
Share
Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

PANews reported on September 20 that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that it is preparing for a major event next week.
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 16:26
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Crypto custody firm Anchorage Digital has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months