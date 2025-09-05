Whales Shuffle $300K Portfolio With This GameFi Token

Crypto News

The crypto market is buzzing again. Prices are moving. Whales are reshuffling their portfolios. And retail investors are hunting for tokens that combine low entry price with explosive potential.

If you’ve been asking yourself where to put your money next, you’re in the right place.

In this article, we break down the 5 best crypto coins under $1 that are attracting attention right now. These are not just speculative plays. They come with strong narratives, solid communities, and in some cases, early utility. One token in particular, Tapzi (TAPZI), is making serious noise in the GameFi space and could turn into the next 100x story.

According to CoinMarketCap, over 60% of new retail entrants prefer tokens priced under $1 because they look affordable and psychologically easier to accumulate. But don’t be fooled; price alone doesn’t make a coin valuable. What matters is adoption, tokenomics, and the problem it solves. Let’s dig into the coins that stand out.

Best Crypto To Buy Now in September Under $1

Here is a list of the best crypto to buy under $1 that investors must take note of this year. Grab your coins before the whales book them all.

Tapzi (TAPZI) VeChain (VET) Stellar (XLM) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Harmony (ONE)

Read the following sections to know the details of these best crypto coins under $1 to embark on your next investment journey.

1. Tapzi (TAPZI) – The Best GameFi Crypto Token Whales Can’t Stop Talking About

If you’re scanning for the most hyped project in 2025, Tapzi is at the top of the list. This isn’t another meme coin. Tapzi is a skill-based GameFi platform that transforms classic games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors into competitive battles. Players can stake tokens, compete in real time, and earn rewards based on merit—not luck.

Why Tapzi is Different From Other Best Crypto Coins

Most GameFi tokens suffer from the same issue: they’re too complex or rely on endless in-game NFTs to keep people hooked. Tapzi flips the script. The games are familiar. Anyone can play them. And because outcomes are skill-driven, whales and casual players both get a fair shot. That’s a killer recipe for adoption.

Click Here to Join the $TAPZI Presale Before It’s Too Late!

Utility Meets FOMO

TAPZI runs on the BNB Smart Chain, ensuring low fees and lightning-fast transactions. No downloads. No confusing setup. Players can connect instantly through the web or mobile. That’s why early adopters are already calling it the “Netflix of casual gaming on blockchain.”

Whales are circling. Retail is joining. Presale traction is strong. If you missed Axie Infinity before it exploded, Tapzi could be your redemption shot.

Price Potential : Currently under $1 in presale.

: Currently under $1 in presale. Real-World Benefit: First mover advantage in skill-based GameFi.

First mover advantage in skill-based GameFi. Why Buy Now: Once the presale ends, entry costs will spike.

Tapzi isn’t just another coin under $1; it’s the one whales are hoarding quietly before the masses catch on.

2. VeChain (VET) – Supply Chain Powerhouse

While Tapzi dominates GameFi headlines, VeChain (VET) is holding its ground as a top blockchain for real-world adoption. Focused on supply chain management, VeChain is used by industries like fashion, luxury goods, food safety, and logistics. Its technology helps track product authenticity and reduce fraud.

At under $1, VET gives retail investors exposure to enterprise blockchain adoption. Big partnerships with Walmart China, BMW, and PwC show it isn’t just hype—it’s being used in real systems.

Price Range: $0.02 – $0.04 (2025 trading levels).

$0.02 – $0.04 (2025 trading levels). Utility : Verifiable product tracking, anti-counterfeit solutions.

: Verifiable product tracking, anti-counterfeit solutions. Long-Term Appeal: Positioned as a bridge between blockchain and corporate operations.

For those seeking safe bets among the best crypto coins under $1, VeChain stands out as a long-term value play.

3. Stellar (XLM) – Payments and Banking the Unbanked

Stellar (XLM) has been in the crypto space for years, and it continues to shine as a cross-border payments solution. Its mission is clear: bank the unbanked and make money transfers cheap and instant. With remittance markets booming across Asia and Africa, Stellar has massive growth potential.

The Stellar Development Foundation has secured collaborations with IBM, MoneyGram, and Circle (USDC), ensuring real-world traction. Its low fees make it appealing in economies where traditional banks overcharge.

Price Range: $0.08 – $0.12.

$0.08 – $0.12. Utility : Cheap, fast remittance transfers.

: Cheap, fast remittance transfers. Why Under $1 Works: Accessible to global users with small capital.

For investors looking at crypto for financial inclusion, Stellar remains one of the best crypto coins under $1 to stack up in 2025.

4. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Meme Coin with Growing Ecosystem

It wouldn’t be a sub-$1 list without a meme coin. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has evolved far beyond its meme origins. With Shibarium, its layer-2 scaling solution, and projects like ShibaSwap and the upcoming SHIB metaverse, this token is pushing toward real utility.

Despite being a meme coin, SHIB’s community—known as the “Shib Army”—is one of the largest in crypto. That sheer community power often drives price spikes when momentum builds.

Price Range : Fractions of a cent, still under $0.001.

: Fractions of a cent, still under $0.001. Utility : DeFi, NFT marketplace, L2 ecosystem.

: DeFi, NFT marketplace, L2 ecosystem. Hype Factor: Second only to Dogecoin in meme status.

For those willing to embrace volatility, SHIB remains one of the most popular and speculative best crypto coins under $1 in the market.

5. Harmony (ONE) – Low-Cost Smart Contract Platform

Harmony (ONE) positions itself as an Ethereum alternative with fast finality and ultra-low fees. Its sharding technology allows high throughput, making it attractive for developers building dApps, NFTs, and Web3 solutions.

After setbacks in 2022, Harmony has been steadily rebuilding. Its low entry price gives it potential for high returns if adoption picks up again. Investors are eyeing Harmony as a potential dark horse in the sub-$1 category.

Price Range: $0.01 – $0.02.

$0.01 – $0.02. Utility : Smart contracts, NFTs, DeFi.

: Smart contracts, NFTs, DeFi. Upside: Rebuilding the ecosystem could create long-term gains.

For risk-tolerant investors, Harmony ONE is a hidden gem worth considering in the list of best crypto coins under $1 for 2025.

Market Potential of GameFi Tokens: Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now

The global gaming industry is booming, set to surpass $400 billion by 2028, with over 1.5 billion mobile gamers worldwide. Within this growth, Web3 gaming is becoming a disruptive force, projected to hit $124.7 billion by 2032. Blockchain-based gaming could even touch $301 billion by 2030, making it one of the hottest sectors in digital assets.

However, most GameFi projects are failing due to unsustainable models: luck-based mechanics, bot abuse, inflationary tokenomics, and complicated onboarding. This gap leaves room for innovative platforms that can deliver skill-based, transparent, and user-friendly ecosystems. For investors scouting the best crypto coins under $1, GameFi tokens stand out as high-growth opportunities.

How Tapzi Taps That Potential in 2025

Tapzi is a Skill-to-Earn Web3 gaming platform built on BNB Smart Chain, redefining GameFi with fair and sustainable mechanics. Unlike luck-driven projects, Tapzi lets players stake TAPZI tokens in real PvP matches like Chess and Checkers—where skill decides the winner, not chance.

Its fixed 5B token supply, player-funded prize pools, and gasless onboarding ensure long-term sustainability. Tapzi also doubles as a developer launchpad, offering SDKs and exposure for indie studios. By targeting both Tier-1 investor markets and Tier-2 gamer-heavy regions like India and Brazil, it’s positioned for global adoption.

For investors, Tapzi’s self-sustaining economy, strong retention via free-to-play onboarding, and alignment with a $125B+ Web3 gaming surge make it one of the best crypto coins under $1 to watch in 2025.

Final Thoughts: The Best Crypto Coins Under $1 in 2025

Sub-$1 coins are where retail investors and whales often find their biggest wins. But choosing wisely is critical. Out of the five best crypto coins we’ve covered, Tapzi, VeChain, Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Harmony clearly stand apart.

Tapzi ($TAPZI) isn’t just another coin. It’s pioneering a new frontier in blockchain gaming. Its skill-based model, whale interest, and under-$1 pricing make it a potential moonshot. The others—VET, XLM, SHIB, and ONE, each have unique niches and use cases, making them safer or more speculative bets depending on your risk appetite.

Crypto markets are volatile. But history shows us that sub-$1 tokens can deliver 100x or even 1000x gains when the right conditions align. Don’t just watch from the sidelines—this is the time to do your homework and position yourself early.

If you’re hunting for the best crypto coins under $1, start by adding Tapzi to your watchlist. Whales already have, and they don’t usually wait around.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

