The post What ADA Needs to Close the Adoption Gap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ADA vs ETH adoption gap shows Ethereum dominates usage, inflows, and developer traction. Can Cardano overtake Ethereum? Adoption, not math, decides ADA’s path to higher value. Cardano vs Ethereum math points to $13 ADA, but adoption gap makes it unlikely today. Cardano could only reach Ethereum’s market cap if it first closes a massive adoption gap. Price math suggests ADA would trade at $13.52 if it matched ETH’s valuation, but without the users, developers, and institutional flows that power Ethereum, the number is just theory. Ethereum’s Lead Is in Adoption, Not Supply Cardano trades around $0.78 with a market cap near $28 billion. Ethereum, priced close to $3,998, holds a market capitalization of about $485 billion. In simple terms, Ethereum today is valued at 17 times the size of Cardano.  Ethereum also secures the largest share of decentralized finance (DeFi). On DeFiLlama’s chain leaderboard, Ethereum accounts for more than half of all total value locked (TVL), far ahead of Cardano’s smaller footprint. CoinGecko’s blockchain rankings confirm Ethereum as the dominant chain by TVL, while Cardano trails well down the list. These adoption metrics explain why Ethereum commands such a wide valuation lead. Where Cardano Trails Cardano processes fewer daily transactions and supports smaller liquidity pools than Ethereum, reflecting its limited DeFi presence. Developer participation is also smaller. DeveloperReport’s ecosystem data shows Ethereum hosting thousands of monthly active developers, compared with a much smaller number for Cardano.  Still, there are bright spots. A Forbes analysis noted that Cardano temporarily surpassed Ethereum in core development activity, a sign of resilience in its builder base. Still, those gains have not translated into capital flows or usage that could rival Ethereum’s. Related: Cardano Could Join 2025’s Leaders With $1.25 and $5 Targets  While ADA has a loyal holder base and fixed supply of 45… The post What ADA Needs to Close the Adoption Gap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ADA vs ETH adoption gap shows Ethereum dominates usage, inflows, and developer traction. Can Cardano overtake Ethereum? Adoption, not math, decides ADA’s path to higher value. Cardano vs Ethereum math points to $13 ADA, but adoption gap makes it unlikely today. Cardano could only reach Ethereum’s market cap if it first closes a massive adoption gap. Price math suggests ADA would trade at $13.52 if it matched ETH’s valuation, but without the users, developers, and institutional flows that power Ethereum, the number is just theory. Ethereum’s Lead Is in Adoption, Not Supply Cardano trades around $0.78 with a market cap near $28 billion. Ethereum, priced close to $3,998, holds a market capitalization of about $485 billion. In simple terms, Ethereum today is valued at 17 times the size of Cardano.  Ethereum also secures the largest share of decentralized finance (DeFi). On DeFiLlama’s chain leaderboard, Ethereum accounts for more than half of all total value locked (TVL), far ahead of Cardano’s smaller footprint. CoinGecko’s blockchain rankings confirm Ethereum as the dominant chain by TVL, while Cardano trails well down the list. These adoption metrics explain why Ethereum commands such a wide valuation lead. Where Cardano Trails Cardano processes fewer daily transactions and supports smaller liquidity pools than Ethereum, reflecting its limited DeFi presence. Developer participation is also smaller. DeveloperReport’s ecosystem data shows Ethereum hosting thousands of monthly active developers, compared with a much smaller number for Cardano.  Still, there are bright spots. A Forbes analysis noted that Cardano temporarily surpassed Ethereum in core development activity, a sign of resilience in its builder base. Still, those gains have not translated into capital flows or usage that could rival Ethereum’s. Related: Cardano Could Join 2025’s Leaders With $1.25 and $5 Targets  While ADA has a loyal holder base and fixed supply of 45…

What ADA Needs to Close the Adoption Gap

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:03
Cardano
ADA$0.7806-1.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011469+7.97%
Ethereum
ETH$4,011.41-0.01%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001562+0.25%
MATH
MATH$0.08512-0.78%
  • ADA vs ETH adoption gap shows Ethereum dominates usage, inflows, and developer traction.
  • Can Cardano overtake Ethereum? Adoption, not math, decides ADA’s path to higher value.
  • Cardano vs Ethereum math points to $13 ADA, but adoption gap makes it unlikely today.

Cardano could only reach Ethereum’s market cap if it first closes a massive adoption gap. Price math suggests ADA would trade at $13.52 if it matched ETH’s valuation, but without the users, developers, and institutional flows that power Ethereum, the number is just theory.

Ethereum’s Lead Is in Adoption, Not Supply

Cardano trades around $0.78 with a market cap near $28 billion. Ethereum, priced close to $3,998, holds a market capitalization of about $485 billion. In simple terms, Ethereum today is valued at 17 times the size of Cardano. 

Ethereum also secures the largest share of decentralized finance (DeFi). On DeFiLlama’s chain leaderboard, Ethereum accounts for more than half of all total value locked (TVL), far ahead of Cardano’s smaller footprint. CoinGecko’s blockchain rankings confirm Ethereum as the dominant chain by TVL, while Cardano trails well down the list. These adoption metrics explain why Ethereum commands such a wide valuation lead.

Where Cardano Trails

Cardano processes fewer daily transactions and supports smaller liquidity pools than Ethereum, reflecting its limited DeFi presence. Developer participation is also smaller. DeveloperReport’s ecosystem data shows Ethereum hosting thousands of monthly active developers, compared with a much smaller number for Cardano. 

Still, there are bright spots. A Forbes analysis noted that Cardano temporarily surpassed Ethereum in core development activity, a sign of resilience in its builder base. Still, those gains have not translated into capital flows or usage that could rival Ethereum’s.

Related: Cardano Could Join 2025’s Leaders With $1.25 and $5 Targets 

While ADA has a loyal holder base and fixed supply of 45 billion tokens, those fundamentals don’t automatically raise valuation. Without stronger adoption, Cardano remains locked at a fraction of Ethereum’s market share.

What ADA Would Need to Catch Up

If ADA is ever to approach ETH’s market cap, it must:

These are the benchmarks that would move ADA closer to parity, not just the supply math.

Short-Term Still Matters

ADA’s long-term comparison with ETH won’t matter if it cannot clear short-term hurdles. The token has repeatedly stalled at $0.79, with $0.80 acting as strong resistance. Until ADA breaks higher, its long-term aspirations remain in the background.

ADA Technicals

Intraday data shows ADA opened near $0.7646, gained through the evening, and tested highs near $0.79. The token repeatedly challenged the $0.79 level overnight, consolidating near $0.78 after profit-taking by midday. 

Analysts monitoring the charts pointed to the $0.80 resistance as the immediate level to watch. While ADA’s near-term performance shows small gains, the long-term projection tied to Ethereum’s market capitalization gives a large positive scenario.

Related: Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Faces $0.80 Hurdle As $50M Liquidity Push Sparks Debate

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/cardano-vs-ethereum-what-ada-needs-to-close-the-adoption-gap/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8087-11.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011494+19.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01539-9.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005304-1.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02225-0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+0.76%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Share
Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

The crypto world is filled with stories of people who hesitated and then had to face FOMO when a project took off without them. Think about SUI, many doubted it, ignored its presale, and later regretted it as it skyrocketed. That same mistake doesn’t have to happen again. For those searching for the top coins […]
SUI
SUI$3.1749-1.03%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:15
Share

Trending News

More

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K

Best Cryptos To Buy This Year: BlockchainFX’s 200x Potential vs. Hyperliquid and Uniswap’s Slow Grind