What are Meme Coins? All You Need to Know

Meme coins are cryptocurrency tokens inspired by trending internet memes. The characters and faces of the memes will be deployed in the cryptocurrency networks, and they will be sold in the market. They stimulate humor and fun a lot, especially in a scenario like the cryptocurrency market, where seriousness is overwhelming. This article will discuss the basic concept of meme coins in blockchain networks and their working mechanism. It will also analyze the worth of these meme coins, and additionally, a list of the top 10 memes that are presently quite active and popular in the market has also been provided for reference to assist investment decisions.

What are Meme Coins?

Meme coins are just a different variety of cryptocurrency tokens that are available for sale, purchase, staking, and trading in the blockchain network. This is quite similar to the cryptocurrency tokens that are popular due to the name and branding of several international celebrities.

The value of these coins will be entirely dependent on the lifespan of these memes, or in other words, the duration for which the internet holds this particular meme trend. Meme coin is the sole element of humor and fun that can be found in the crypto market. Apart from all these, meme coins also hold the potential to foster a feeling of belongingness to a particular internet community for an undefined period of time.

In most cases, these coins will be highly volatile since the value of these coins can only last until the trend dies on the internet. Apart from just building and engaging a portion of cryptocurrency holders who have similar tastes and interests, this will also facilitate a number of peer-to-peer payments that can actually make the blockchain network active with multiple transactions within a shorter period of time, particularly during the trend.

Since these meme coins are highly volatile, the art of speculative trading plays a crucial role in this sector. During the period of peak trends of a particular meme coin, a number of websites can be seen popping up on the internet, attracting a lot of cryptocurrency enthusiasts interested in the meme. The urge to belong to that particular community will push the investors to transact with the coins through these websites.

Some of the popular meme coins that could sweep the attention of the internet and the crypto world include Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. According to the statistics available in February 2025, these coins occupy a 67% market share of the entire meme coin industry inside the crypto world.

The Working Mechanism of Meme Coins Explained

Essentially, there is no difference in the working mechanism of normal cryptocurrency tokens and meme coins. Initially, the meme coin needs to be created. Any group of like-minded people who are active and engaged in the cryptocurrency market can easily create a meme coin, following the trends on the internet. Even individuals alone can create meme coins with these. These days, cottage industries are getting established within this broad industry, just with a vision of creating meme coins following the concurrent trends that are fleeting within a matter of seconds in the internet landscape.

The meme coins created on any of the functional blockchains need to be marketed so that they win the attention of the audience worldwide. As per the statistics available in 2024, most of the meme coin creators are found to be concentrated in blockchain networks such as Solana and Base. Even if they are significantly volatile in relation to the other cryptocurrency token categories, the trading volume that happens during the peak time of its popularity is quite impressive, sometimes crossing $6 B daily in 2025.

Centralized exchanges and decentralized Exchanges can be approached for the sale, trade, and staking of meme coins. Among them, centralized exchanges are mostly seen listing and transacting with the most popular meme coins out there.

How to Make Meme Coins

Meme coins can be made with ease without the need to master any blockchain coding or hardcore technical knowledge. There are even websites that are already established, specifically designed to automate the process of memecoin creation, making it quite easier for anyone who wishes to design a coin as per the rising trends.

Moreover, this process is impressively quick, so it will only take a couple of minutes to get done with creation. However, it is important to note that the creator will be asked to pay a reasonable amount of money as service fees, and sometimes, the payment will only be accepted in the form of crypto. So the creator must have a crypto account and wallet before getting into the procedure of creating the Meme Coins.

Here is a step by step guide on how to create meme coins on your own Step 1 Go to a website designed for creating meme tokens Step 2 Make sure that the website is paid for, since there are a lot of fraudulent websites and scammers offering meme creation for free Step 3 Make sure that the website is paid for, since there are a lot of fraudulent websites and scammers offering meme creation for free Step 4 Name your meme token Step 5 Give a symbol to the token, just like Bitcoin is named as BTC. Make sure that the symbol complies with the character limitation given on the website Step 6 Choose “9” as the decimal for the meme coin Step 7 Now select a quantity for total supply. This will be the maximum limit in the circulating supply of the coin. Step 8 Make a logo for the token and upload it to the website in a PNG format Step 9 There will be a space for description, where the user will be asked to provide a description that can ideally pique the interest of like-minded investors who are fond of this new trending meme. Step 10 The creator can also add the links to social media handles and the websites of this meme coin. Creating active and engaging social media handles and websites will be of immense help since they can help the creator market the meme widely to a broader spectrum of the target audience. Step 11 Underneath, from the tag block, choose the tag as “meme”. Step 12 The final step is to click on “create token”. After that, there will be a transaction to pay the service fees, and then the tokens will be ready in no time.

List of Top 10 Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pepe (PEPE) Official Trump (TRUMP) Bonk (BONK) Floki Inu (FLOKI) Official Melania Meme (MELANIA) Dogwifhat (WIF) SPX6900 Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Conclusion

To put it in a nutshell, cryptocurrencies inspired by popular internet memes, funny topics, and anything and everything that can pique the interest of a majority of people are called meme tokens. One can easily create the token using a reasonable amount of service charges and engage in the trade. These tokens are highly volatile, hence it is important to take extreme caution while transacting using these tokens within the blockchain networks.

The post What are Meme Coins? All You Need to Know appeared first on BiteMyCoin.