Blockchain is a decentralised, distributed ledger system that securely records and verifies transactions across a network of computers. It allows multiple parties to share data without a central authority. It stores data in interconnected blocks, forming a chronologically consistent chain. Once a transaction is recorded on this distributed ledger, it cannot be altered or deleted without the agreement of the network's participants, creating a secure and immutable record.

What are the major 4 Types of Blockchain?

By: Bitemycoin
2025/10/04 14:34
Blockchain is a decentralised, distributed ledger system that securely records and verifies transactions across a network of computers. It allows multiple parties to share data without a central authority. It stores data in interconnected blocks, forming a chronologically consistent chain. Once a transaction is recorded on this distributed ledger, it cannot be altered or deleted without the agreement of the network’s participants, creating a secure and immutable record.

Its importance lies in its ability to build trust and transparency without needing a central authority, like a bank. This decentralised, tamper-proof system reduces risks associated with traditional databases, such as a single point of failure or fraudulent data manipulation.

The 4 main types of blockchain include:

  • Public blockchain: A public blockchain is a non-reactive, permissionless distributed ledger system. 
  • Private blockchain: A private blockchain is a restrictive or permissioned blockchain operative only in a closed network. 
  • Hybrid blockchain: A hybrid blockchain is a combination of the public and private blockchains.
  • Consortium blockchains: A consortium blockchain is a semi-decentralized type where more than one organization manages a blockchain network. 

Understanding Blockchain Basics

The blockchain is a chain of data blocks locked in a sequence and nearly impossible to alter.

The transactions are recorded across a network of computers, so once that data is recorded, you can’t just go back and change it; you would have to rewrite every single copy on the network. There is no bank, no company, no middleman. Instead, a decentralised network of users verifies every transaction.

Features of blockchain include:

1. Decentralization

    Unlike centralized systems like banks, which control and authorize every transaction, Blockchain eliminates this by distributing control across a peer-to-peer network of computers.

    2. Immutability

      Means something cannot be changed or altered. No participant can tamper with a transaction once someone has recorded it to the shared ledger. If a transaction recorded includes an error, you must add a new transaction to reverse the mistake, and both transactions are visible to the network.

      3. Transparency

        All transactions are recorded on the blockchain and are visible to all participants; this ensures trust among users.

        4. Consensus

          A blockchain system establishes rules about participant consent for recording transactions. You can record new transactions only when the majority of participants give their consent.

          Public Blockchain

          These blockchains are completely open to following the idea of decentralization. They don’t have any restrictions; anyone having a computer and internet can participate in this network. Public blockchain is open to the public,  which means it is not owned by anyone. Anyone with internet and a computer with good hardware can participate in the public blockchain.

          Public blockchain is secured with proof of work or proof of stake; it can be used to displace the traditional financial system. The more advanced side of this blockchain is the smart contracts that enable this blockchain to support decentralization. Examples of public blockchains are Bitcoin and Ethereum.

          Private Blockchain

          These blockchains are not as decentralised as the public blockchain; only selected nodes can participate in the Consensus process – a consensus by all nodes is required for transactions to be added to the blockchain, making it more secure than the others. They are not open as a public blockchain. They are open to some authorised users only. These blockchains are operated in a closed environment.

          With proper security and maintenance, this blockchain is a great asset to secure information without exposing it to the public eye. Therefore, companies use them for internal auditing, voting, and asset management. An example of a private blockchain is Hyperledger and Corda.

          Consortium Blockchain (Federated Blockchain)

          The organization benefits from this creative technique. This blockchain validates the transaction and also initiates or receives transactions. People also call it a federated blockchain. This is an innovative method that solves the organization’s needs. In a consortium blockchain, more than one organization manages the blockchain.

          It has high potential in businesses, banks, and other payment processors. They suit the Use cases demanding semi-decentralised trust and controlled sharing. Examples of consortium blockchains are Tendermint and Multichain

          Hybrid Blockchain

          Hybrid blockchain integrates features from both private and public blockchains to create a highly customizable solution that maintains both privacy and transparency. This model allows organisations to set up a private, permission-based system alongside a public, permissionless one. 

          Hybrid Blockchain is used in supply chain management. Hybrid blockchains help companies by letting them make public, verifiable records of product movement, and also track sensitive data privately.

          Blockchain Types Comparison Table

          Feature Public blockchainPrivate BlockchainConsortium BlockchainHybrid Blockchain 
          Semi-centralised or federated governance is shared among multiple collaborating organizations.Permissionless and open to anyone who has internet accessPermissioned and restricted. Access is controlled by a single organization that authorizes participants.Permissioned and authorised by a group of pre-selected organizations.A combination of public and private features. It uses a permission-based system alongside a permissionless system.
          GovernanceDecentralised decisions are made democratically through consensus algorithms, with no central authority.Centralised: One organization controls decision-making, sets rules, and manages the validation process.Cryptocurrencies, Decentralised Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Public record-keeping, and voting systemsMixed governance structure. A private entity may own it but cannot alter transactions, combining elements of centralised and decentralised control.
          TransparencyModerate transparency allows organizations to keep certain data confidential while making other data public through smart contractsHigh Transparency: All the transactions are recorded on a public ledger, visible and auditable by anyone on the network Low transparency. Access to data is limited and controlled, ensuring privacy for internal business operationsHigh security works within a closed ecosystem, which protects it from 51% attacks, while also leveraging the security of public networks for verification when needed
          SecurityVery secure due to its large, decentralised network of participantsLess secure against internal threats. The smaller number of nodes makes it more vulnerable if a few nodes are compromised or if the central authority engages in malpracticeMore secure than a private blockchain, as control is distributed among multiple organizations, making it less vulnerable to a single point of failureCryptocurrencies, Decentralised Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Public record-keeping, and voting systems
          Use CasesCryptocurrencies, Decentralised Finance (DeFi),NFTs, Public record-keeping, and voting systemsInternal business operations, supply chain management, internal auditing, and managing sensitive dataBanking and finance collaborations, research partnerships, and supply chains where multiple organizations need to collaborate with shared governanceRegulated industries like finance, real estate, healthcare, and government that need both privacy for sensitive data and public verifiability
          ExamplesBitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, SolanaHyperledger Fabric, R3 Corda, QuorumRIpple, Tendermint, Multichain Ripple (XRP), IBM Food Trust, Dragonchain

          Why Do Different Blockchain Types Matter?

          The existence of different Blockchain types, primarily public, private, hybrid, and consortium, is needed because there is no perfect blockchain that fits every need. Each type offers a balance of decentralization, security, transparency, privacy, and control, making them suitable for specific applications across various industries.

          Relevance across industries

          Public blockchains are the foundational technology for most cryptocurrencies, designed to be open, decentralized, and permissionless. This model is essential for creating a trustless financial system that operates without intermediaries like banks.

          Conclusion

          Blockchain technology offers a versatile framework for secure and transparent data and transaction management, with four main types available to suit different organizational needs. The selection of the “best type of blockchain” is not a one-size-fits-all decision. It depends on the specific use case, balancing trade-offs between control, security, and accessibility.

          FAQs

          What are the 4 types of blockchain technology?

          The four types of blockchain technology are Private, Public, Hybrid, and consortium Blockchain. 

          What are the 4 types of blockchain PPT? 

          Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain. You can use this summary in a presentation slide to address the “4 Types of Blockchain,” a question students often ask.

          What are the 4 types of blockchain and examples?

          The four main types of blockchain are public, private, hybrid, and consortium blockchains. Ethereum is an example of a public blockchain. Hyperledger uses a private blockchain. Tendermint uses a consortium blockchain. Ripple uses a Hybrid blockchain.

          Which blockchain type is best for businesses?

          The best Blockchain type for businesses largely depends on the business needs, but generally, Private, consortium, and hybrid blockchains are considered the most suitable for enterprises due to their controlled access, scalability, privacy, and collaboration features.

          Which type of blockchain is most secure?

          The most secure type of blockchain is a public blockchain due to its high level of decentralization and reliance on robust consensus mechanisms like proof of work or Proof of stake(PoS).

          What are the major 4 Types of Blockchain?

