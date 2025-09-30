What Can Newcastle United Expect Against Union Saint-Gilloise?

Newcastle United’s players pose ahead of the UEFA Champions League first round football match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park in Newcastle, on September 18, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United faces a challenge it hasn’t for at least 22 years on Wednesday night, as it meets Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League. Eddie Howe’s team will be favourites, and that brings a different kind of pressure.

Since its return to Europe’s premier club competition two years ago, Newcastle has faced four very difficult teams. Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund provided the opposition in the 2023-24 group phase, and it was widely regarded as not only the toughest set of fixtures for any team that year, but arguably ever at that early stage. In every game, Newcastle came up against a team with more experience at that level, and it told as they finished bottom and went out before Christmas.

The new, expanded format, introduced last season, ensured it would be an easier ride this term. Instead of 32 teams being split into eight groups of four, all teams play eight games as part of a 36-team league. Finishing in the top 24 guarantees avoiding an early exit, and there are two fixtures against teams in all four pots. But the opening night still saw Newcastle face European soccer royalty in FC Barcelona; it was an emotive, exciting night at St James’ Park, but the Catalan giant still asserted itself to win rather easily. The gulf in class to the elite remained.

The first away trip of this campaign, to Brussels in Belgium, offers an opportunity. Newcastle will be expected to win the game and get a first Champions League away success since February 2003. It is badly needed, too; defeat to Arsenal at home on Sunday brought about the first signs of concern over poor form. Performances have been good overall, but the lack of creativity and general goal threat was alarming as Howe continues to navigate a fresh attacking approach following the arrival of Nick Woltemade and departure of Alexander Isak.

If anybody expects to walk over Union, there could be a rude awakening. It may not be Belgium’s biggest club, but its story has been rather impressive over recent years. Union was promoted to the first division in 2021 and immediately challenged for the league title. Tony Bloom, known as the man who heads up Premier League side Brighton, is the former owner, but remains a minority shareholder after Alex Muzio took over in 2023.

Though the club missed out that season, it established itself as a major force in Belgian soccer through detailed, data-driven recruitment and analysis, following in Brighton’s lead. But last season, it finally added its 12th title, and first since 1935; though it may appear to be a minnow in the modern era, with its home stadium too small to host Champions League games, a sleeping giant is now awake. Their squad is not filled with household names, with former Middlesbrough and Portsmouth defender Christian Burgess a regular in the team alongside another Englishman, Ross Sykes, who played for Burnley but is said to be a Newcastle fan.

TOPSHOT – Union’s Canadian forward #12 Promise David celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League first round day 1 football match between PSV Eindhoven and Union Saint-Gilloise at the Philips Stadium, in Eindhoven on September 16, 2025. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Union’s star striker and biggest threat is Promise David. The Canadian, who is no relation to his fellow countryman Jonathan David, has scored four goals in seven league games this season, as Union sit six points clear atop the table and unbeaten so far. He also scored in Union’s Champions League matchday one victory over PSV Eindhoven, which was seen as one of the surprises of the round.

David is something of a complete striker, who likes to play off the shoulder of defenders and dribble with the ball at his feet. It may be sensible for Howe to pick Malick Thiaw, who can match him for pace and is looking more and more impressive with every passing match.

Who will start for Newcastle United against Union Saint-Gilloise?

Newcastle has some major injury issues ahead of this game, with defender Tino Livramento likely to miss out after being forced off against Arsenal with what looked like a serious knee problem.

He joins Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa on the absentee list, potentially long-term. Lewis Hall, who sat out the Arsenal game, will likely deputize in defence, with Kieran Trippier expected to play at right-back.

Anthony Elanga may come back into the starting XI, as could Harvey Barnes, though Anthony Gordon could keep his place on the left of the attack. Woltemade will most likely start up front, though Will Osula has impressed lately.

Predicted Newcastle United line up vs Union Saint-Gilloise (4-3-3): Ramsdale, Hall, Burn, Thiaw, Trippier; Tonali, Bruno, Willock; Gordon, Elanga, Woltemade