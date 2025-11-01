ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong mentioned specific crypto buzzwords in the final seconds of the Q3 earnings call. The last-minute word drop resolved all prediction markets on Kalshi and Polymarket to yes. Combined bets worth $84,154 were placed across both prediction market platforms. Armstrong explained the decision happened spontaneously after a team member shared a [...] The post What Coinbase CEO Said in Final Seconds Changed Everything for Bets appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong mentioned specific crypto buzzwords in the final seconds of the Q3 earnings call. The last-minute word drop resolved all prediction markets on Kalshi and Polymarket to yes. Combined bets worth $84,154 were placed across both prediction market platforms. Armstrong explained the decision happened spontaneously after a team member shared a [...] The post What Coinbase CEO Said in Final Seconds Changed Everything for Bets appeared first on CoinCentral.

What Coinbase CEO Said in Final Seconds Changed Everything for Bets

By: Coincentral
2025/11/01 01:40

TLDR

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong mentioned specific crypto buzzwords in the final seconds of the Q3 earnings call.
  • The last-minute word drop resolved all prediction markets on Kalshi and Polymarket to yes.
  • Combined bets worth $84,154 were placed across both prediction market platforms.
  • Armstrong explained the decision happened spontaneously after a team member shared a prediction market link.
  • No single bettor on Polymarket lost more than $12 on their wager.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong triggered a prediction market frenzy during Thursday’s third-quarter earnings call. He listed crypto buzzwords in the call’s final seconds that users had bet on. The move resolved all prediction markets to “yes” and paid out winning bets.

Coinbase CEO Mentions Keywords Before Call Ends

Armstrong mentioned Bitcoin, Ethereum, blockchain, staking, and Web3 before ending the call. He admitted tracking prediction markets about what Coinbase would say during earnings. The Coinbase CEO stated he wanted to ensure those specific words appeared before the call concluded.

Markets on Kalshi and Polymarket had combined bets worth $84,154 on the earnings call. Polymarket saw 24 users place wagers on the outcome. Fortunately, no single bettor on Polymarket lost more than $12 on their position.

The Coinbase CEO later explained the decision on X as spontaneous. A team member had shared a prediction market link in the chat. Armstrong then decided to mention the buzzwords that had not appeared earlier.

Most bettors celebrated Armstrong’s last-minute decision in the comments section. Polymarket user TheMasterMind praised the Coinbase CEO’s move enthusiastically. Kalshi users Redbullfool and Chungboy thanked Armstrong for the unexpected gift.

However, prediction markets depend on trust that insiders will not exploit their knowledge. Such actions have previously raised concerns about insider trading and market manipulation. The incident highlighted potential vulnerabilities in the mechanics of prediction markets.

Strong Q3 Performance

The earnings call delivered solid financial results beyond the prediction market spectacle. Coinbase reported $432.6 million in net income for the third quarter. Revenue reached $1.9 billion, representing a 55% increase from last year’s same period.

The Coinbase CEO oversaw the company’s expansion of Bitcoin holdings during Q3. Coinbase added 2,772 BTC to its treasury, bringing total holdings to 14,458 BTC. This acquisition reinstated Coinbase as one of the top 10 corporate Bitcoin holders.

BitcoinTreasuries.NET data confirms the company’s ranking among the largest corporate Bitcoin holders. The increased holdings reflect Coinbase’s continued commitment to cryptocurrency investment. These purchases occurred in conjunction with the company’s strong quarterly revenue performance and profit margins.

The post What Coinbase CEO Said in Final Seconds Changed Everything for Bets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,708.94+1.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12506+3.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007642-0.27%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56
Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR: DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger. DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access. Franklin [...] The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.5389+8.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007201-0.82%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:21

Trending News

More

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,698.69
$105,698.69$105,698.69

+0.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,549.95
$3,549.95$3,549.95

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5420
$2.5420$2.5420

+0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.21
$166.21$166.21

-0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17911
$0.17911$0.17911

-0.06%