What Coinbase CEO Said in Final Seconds Changed Everything for Bets

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong triggered a prediction market frenzy during Thursday’s third-quarter earnings call. He listed crypto buzzwords in the call’s final seconds that users had bet on. The move resolved all prediction markets to “yes” and paid out winning bets.

Coinbase CEO Mentions Keywords Before Call Ends

Armstrong mentioned Bitcoin, Ethereum, blockchain, staking, and Web3 before ending the call. He admitted tracking prediction markets about what Coinbase would say during earnings. The Coinbase CEO stated he wanted to ensure those specific words appeared before the call concluded.

Markets on Kalshi and Polymarket had combined bets worth $84,154 on the earnings call. Polymarket saw 24 users place wagers on the outcome. Fortunately, no single bettor on Polymarket lost more than $12 on their position.

The Coinbase CEO later explained the decision on X as spontaneous. A team member had shared a prediction market link in the chat. Armstrong then decided to mention the buzzwords that had not appeared earlier.

Most bettors celebrated Armstrong’s last-minute decision in the comments section. Polymarket user TheMasterMind praised the Coinbase CEO’s move enthusiastically. Kalshi users Redbullfool and Chungboy thanked Armstrong for the unexpected gift.

However, prediction markets depend on trust that insiders will not exploit their knowledge. Such actions have previously raised concerns about insider trading and market manipulation. The incident highlighted potential vulnerabilities in the mechanics of prediction markets.

Strong Q3 Performance

The earnings call delivered solid financial results beyond the prediction market spectacle. Coinbase reported $432.6 million in net income for the third quarter. Revenue reached $1.9 billion, representing a 55% increase from last year’s same period.

The Coinbase CEO oversaw the company’s expansion of Bitcoin holdings during Q3. Coinbase added 2,772 BTC to its treasury, bringing total holdings to 14,458 BTC. This acquisition reinstated Coinbase as one of the top 10 corporate Bitcoin holders.

BitcoinTreasuries.NET data confirms the company’s ranking among the largest corporate Bitcoin holders. The increased holdings reflect Coinbase’s continued commitment to cryptocurrency investment. These purchases occurred in conjunction with the company’s strong quarterly revenue performance and profit margins.

