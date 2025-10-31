The post What Critics Think About ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Hemsworth-Cavill Geralt Switch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reviews are crawling in for The Witcher season 4, where Netflix apparently gave out extremely limited or even no review screeners for the show, as I’m only seeing a half dozen or so reviews in, which is unusual for a series like this. They’re not…great so far, but there are so few in, it’s hard to fully analyze. But what we can do is get an early look at how critics are viewing the big recasting of Geralt after Henry Cavill left The Witcher after season 3, and Liam Hemsworth taking over for him in season 4. Here’s a sampling: Slashfilm: “I must emphasize the fact that the new season’s shortcomings have nothing to do with Hemsworth’s portrayal of Geralt, as there are no deliberate attempts to alter or reinvent the character… Hemsworth does a good job of balancing Geralt’s vicious physicality with his ongoing emotional flux, which allows the character to grow and evolve with the narrative.” RadioTimes: “It’s incredibly jarring to see and hear Hemsworth as Geralt. Rather than adapting a similarly deep, gravelly tone as Cavill, he questionably decides to channel his brother’s Thor-like accent. While the Aussie actor is competent in the action sequences, his stature and overall take on the monster hunter unfortunately just doesn’t measure up.” The Wrap: “Though it was always a tall order for Hemsworth to step into Cavill’s big shoes as the lead of an established ensemble beloved by “the show’s audience, the new Geralt never rises to the occasion. That the season doesn’t do him any favors with a clunky, glorified previously-on reintroduction to the character — exposing how flat he is in comparison to the memorable warrior from past seasons — only makes the going that much tougher.” Collider: “While the series’ new Geralt, Liam Hemsworth, had shoes to… The post What Critics Think About ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Hemsworth-Cavill Geralt Switch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reviews are crawling in for The Witcher season 4, where Netflix apparently gave out extremely limited or even no review screeners for the show, as I’m only seeing a half dozen or so reviews in, which is unusual for a series like this. They’re not…great so far, but there are so few in, it’s hard to fully analyze. But what we can do is get an early look at how critics are viewing the big recasting of Geralt after Henry Cavill left The Witcher after season 3, and Liam Hemsworth taking over for him in season 4. Here’s a sampling: Slashfilm: “I must emphasize the fact that the new season’s shortcomings have nothing to do with Hemsworth’s portrayal of Geralt, as there are no deliberate attempts to alter or reinvent the character… Hemsworth does a good job of balancing Geralt’s vicious physicality with his ongoing emotional flux, which allows the character to grow and evolve with the narrative.” RadioTimes: “It’s incredibly jarring to see and hear Hemsworth as Geralt. Rather than adapting a similarly deep, gravelly tone as Cavill, he questionably decides to channel his brother’s Thor-like accent. While the Aussie actor is competent in the action sequences, his stature and overall take on the monster hunter unfortunately just doesn’t measure up.” The Wrap: “Though it was always a tall order for Hemsworth to step into Cavill’s big shoes as the lead of an established ensemble beloved by “the show’s audience, the new Geralt never rises to the occasion. That the season doesn’t do him any favors with a clunky, glorified previously-on reintroduction to the character — exposing how flat he is in comparison to the memorable warrior from past seasons — only makes the going that much tougher.” Collider: “While the series’ new Geralt, Liam Hemsworth, had shoes to…