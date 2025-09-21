what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

The following article is a guest post and opinion of Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-founder of Kyrrex

H2 2025 is crypto’s credibility check. With MiCA now shaping how exchanges operate across the EU, the advantage shifts from growth at any cost to licensed, auditable, and bank-connected rails. The winners will make compliance invisible, settlement programmable, and trust measurable.

According to Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-Founder at Kyrrex, we are moving from a market that was often speculative and nascent to a mature, regulated financial ecosystem. The focus is shifting from pure innovation to reliable infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and building institutional trust.

Get licensed, prove reserves, publish audits

As MiCA takes hold, the market is rapidly consolidating. Where over 500 active exchanges existed globally in 2022, the future belongs to licensed entities. Securing a license as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework or an equivalent, such as Malta’s Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA), is no longer a differentiator but a baseline for survival.

This transition is not just about avoiding fines; it’s about building the bottom-layer trust required by institutional capital. To reinforce this trust, platforms must commit to a regular cadence of publishing proof-of-reserves and submitting to independent, third-party audits. In a market evolving from opacity to transparency, auditable proof of solvency and security is emerging as crypto’s most reliable layer.

Automate compliance at the exchange layer

With licensing as the foundation, the next priority is baking compliance directly into platform infrastructure. This means moving beyond manual checks to a fully orchestrated system for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes. By integrating reporting APIs and utilizing real-time transaction monitoring, MiCA-compliant exchanges can offer frictionless onboarding for users and token projects alike.

Exchanges licensed under Malta’s Class 4 VFA framework, such as Kyrrex, are no longer limited to executing trades. They increasingly operate as part of the regulatory trust infrastructure, where compliance functions as an integrated element of the system.

For token projects and users, this means frictionless onboarding, streamlined KYC, and automated AML—all in one place. As MiCA enforcement gathers strength throughout the EU, licensed platforms aren’t just keeping pace—they’re taking the lead. In a market quickly evolving from opacity to transparency, the regulated exchange is emerging as crypto’s strongest and most reliable layer.

Although this exchange-based model is a haven for token projects and traders, it is most powerful when this regulated framework is hooked up to the broader financial world. The emergence of robust, enterprise-grade payment systems shows how this is already happening.

Plug into bank-grade payment rails

The most powerful model connects this regulated framework to the broader financial world. Enterprise B2B payment rails are quietly reaching a tipping point. A recent Regulated Settlement Network (RSN) pilot—led by financial giants like Citi, J.P. Morgan, and Visa—proved that tokenized cash and securities can settle 24/7 on a unified ledger, all within regulatory bounds.

For exchanges, access to networks like the RSN means programmable, 24/7 liquidity and minimized counterparty risk. One prominent example is J.P. Morgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments platform, which already handles over $2 billion daily by allowing business clients to execute cross-border payments through smart contracts. These systems demonstrate that the foundation is set for crypto to shed its experimental reputation and become a fully integrated part of mainstream finance.

The stakes are real. For corporates, this means receivables settling in minutes, not days, across asset classes and jurisdictions—freeing up capital and minimizing currency risk. For exchanges, access to networks like RSN means programmable liquidity: tokenized treasuries can be reusable collateral, margin execution is automated, and counterparty risk is minimized to code.

These powerful B2B solutions are not isolated tests. They are tangible proof of a paradigm shift happening across the market. They show that the foundation is set, and crypto is shedding its test-like atmosphere to become a part of mainstream finance in its entirety.

Operationalize tokenized treasuries & liquidity

The final step is to leverage this new infrastructure to unlock capital efficiency. With bank-grade rails, programmability is no longer an abstract idea. Tokenized treasuries can be used as reusable, real-time collateral, making margin execution fully automated and radically reducing risk.

For corporates and institutional players, this allows for sophisticated treasury management strategies, such as automated sweeps that move assets to generate yield without sacrificing liquidity. This operationalizes the core promise of digital assets: creating a more efficient, responsive, and secure financial ecosystem where capital is always productive.

Those that proactively align with evolving standards are becoming anchors of trust in the new crypto economy. With MiCA-approved custody (crypto assets held securely under EU regulation), real-time settlement (instant transaction completion), and on-demand transparency (regulators and users can access data anytime), regulated platforms no longer compete on volume—they’re competing on credibility. While institutional market participants seek compliant gateways, it’s the exchanges that can offer regulatory clarity and programmable finance capabilities that will determine the next cycle.

This new age is founded on the reputation gained through auditability, security, and seamless integration with fiat and tokenized rails.

Gaining trust through infrastructure and regulation

At this point in 2025, the reset isn’t about chasing headlines—it’s about building the architecture that earns long-term trust. The second half of the year is where infrastructure and regulation converge, and the real players lean in. Exchanges that utilize banking APIs (interfaces that allow direct interaction with banks), company registries (official databases of registered businesses), and programmable rails (automated systems for moving money or assets) aren’t just modern; they’re removing friction at scale.

MiCA compliance has become a baseline, not a differentiator. And trust is no longer vague—it’s measured in on-chain reserves, auditable flows, and automated AML.

The call to action is clear:

Exchanges: Secure licensing, publish audits, and embed reporting APIs.

Projects: Choose CASP-licensed venues with native AML and custody solutions.

Investors: Back teams that ship compliance telemetry—not just slogans.

By the time the next cycle comes around, trust won’t be something you build; it’ll be something you already have.