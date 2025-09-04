What Cryptocurrencies are Popular for Gambling and Betting Beyond Bitcoin [USDT, DAI, and more]

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/04
For more than a decade, Bitcoin has been the flagship currency of online gambling. It was the first coin accepted by crypto casinos, the default for anonymous betting, and the brand most people still associate with digital money. But in 2025, gambling platforms have moved far beyond BTC.

Today, players demand speed, low fees, and flexibility. That’s why other cryptocurrencies—stablecoins and altcoins—are becoming more popular across gambling platforms. And if you want to use them all in one place, Dexsport.io is the venue that delivers.

Ethereum (ETH) – The All-Purpose Option

Ethereum remains one of the most widely accepted tokens in gambling. It powers countless Web3 casinos and sportsbooks, with seamless integration into wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet. ETH deposits and withdrawals are straightforward, but gas fees can still spike during heavy network activity.

ETH is the backbone of DeFi and NFTs, making it easy for players to move funds between casinos, wallets, and staking protocols without leaving the Ethereum ecosystem.

Tether (USDT) and DAI – Stability for Serious Bettors

Volatility is the biggest drawback of most cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins like USDT and DAI solve this by pegging their value to the US dollar. For bettors, this stability matters: a winning bet shouldn’t be undermined by a sudden 10% market swing.

USDT is supported almost everywhere, while DAI stands out as a decentralized stablecoin running on Ethereum and other chains.

Stablecoins give players predictable bankroll management and instant cross-platform transfers, with DAI especially appealing to DeFi-first gamblers.

TRON (TRX) – The Speed Play

TRON has become a favorite in online gambling thanks to its fast transactions and near-zero fees. USDT on TRON (TRC-20) is often the cheapest way to move stablecoins into a sportsbook.

Platforms and players love TRON for its efficiency. TRX and TRC-20 USDT provide a cost-effective way to gamble without losing money to transaction costs.

WAVAX (Wrapped AVAX)  

WAVAX brings the speed of the Avalanche blockchain into crypto gambling. It isn’t as widely accepted as ETH or USDT, but it’s gaining traction on newer multi-chain casinos.

Near-instant confirmations and low fees make it a solid alternative for players already active in Avalanche’s DeFi ecosystem.

Dash and Legacy Altcoins – Still in the Game

Older altcoins like Dash continue to have a role in gambling. Dash was built for payments, so it fits naturally into fast, low-fee betting systems. While not as flashy as newer chains, it remains supported at privacy-focused platforms.

A proven track record, speed, and a loyal user base keep Dash relevant in crypto gambling.

Dexsport: The Platform That Brings It All Together

While many platforms simply “accept” crypto, Dexsport is crypto-native. It offers:

  • No KYC, instant access with just a wallet, email, or Telegram

  • 10,000+ casino games plus crash, roulette, and live tables

  • Sportsbook coverage across football, MMA, basketball, LoL, Valorant, CS2, and more

  • Live streaming without deposits

  • Transparency through a live bet desk where anyone can verify activity and results

  • Audited security by CertiK and Pessimistic

Bet Smart. Stay Anonymous. Try Real Web3 Betting with Dexsport 

It also continuously expands its Bitcoin casino, recently adding 5,000 new titles from NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and Play’n GO. With support for 38+ cryptocurrencies across 20 blockchains, Dexsport offers true flexibility—whether you’re betting in BTC, DAI, TRX, WAVAX, BNB, or Dash.

Weekly cashback, boosted odds, and freebets add value, but what really sets Dexsport apart is its commitment to speed, privacy, and control.

Final Word

The days of Bitcoin-only casinos are over. Players want more—and coins like DAI, TRX, WAVAX, BNB, and Dash are stepping up. But instead of juggling multiple platforms, you can find them all in one place: Dexsport.

For anyone who wants to gamble with crypto in 2025, Dexsport is where Web3 betting actually lives.

 

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.

 

