What does "owning" a JPEG feel like to a normal user?

By: Medium
2025/08/22 17:05
Wink
NFTs brought the idea of digital ownership into the mainstream. On-chain, they prove that a file — a JPEG, a video, a music track, is tied to a unique token.

Technically, ownership is unquestionable: it’s recorded on the blockchain, verifiable by anyone. But for most people outside crypto, the experience of “owning” an NFT doesn’t feel like ownership. Screenshots exist, files are infinitely replicable, and wallets display them like serial numbers in a spreadsheet.

The emotional and practical cues that make ownership meaningful in the physical world are missing in digital interfaces.

Where ownership feels thin

  1. Invisible proof
    Ownership exists on the blockchain, but most users never see or interact with the ledger. Without tangible reminders, the proof feels abstract.
  2. Utility gap
    Many NFTs stop at collectibility. If owning doesn’t unlock real experiences — access, upgrades, rights — it feels hollow.
  3. Database aesthetics
    Wallets and marketplaces display NFTs as tokens and IDs, not as lived objects. Instead of highlighting value, they flatten it into a grid of thumbnails.
  4. No rituals
    Physical ownership often comes with ceremonies: signing papers, unboxing, receiving keys. NFTs lack these moments, reducing ownership to a silent confirmation.

UX opportunities

  • Ownership rituals
    Introduce designed experiences at the moment of acquisition — animations, certificates, or celebratory flows that reinforce the transition from “not mine” to “mine.”
  • Utility-first framing
    Interfaces should highlight what ownership enables. Does this NFT grant community access, voting rights, or in-game perks? Surface that utility upfront.
  • Contextual presence
    NFTs shouldn’t only live in wallets. They should follow users into the spaces they care about — profiles, chat apps, games, AR filters. Visibility reinforces reality.
  • Narrative layers
    Assets need stories, not just metadata. A message like “You collected this at ETHGlobal 2024” connects the asset to memory and identity, making ownership personal.
  • Evolution over time
    Ownership doesn’t have to be static. Show changes — appreciation in value, upgrades, community milestones tied to the asset — so it feels alive rather than frozen.

Why it matters

Ownership is not just a legal state; it’s a lived experience. A house feels owned because you hold the keys and walk through its door. A favorite shirt feels owned because you wear it, not because you can prove it on paper.

If NFTs remain technical proofs without experiential layers, they’ll always feel alien to mainstream users. UX is the bridge: turning tokens from abstract hashes into objects that carry stories, unlock access, and feel present in daily life.

Web3 doesn’t need to convince people that digital property is possible. It needs to design ownership so that it feels as real, and as meaningful, as the physical kind.

What does “owning” a JPEG feel like to a normal user? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

