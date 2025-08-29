What Does Record $38 Trillion US Debt Mean for Cryptos?

The United States has added $1 trillion to its national debt in just 48 days, according to recent reports. This comes after Elon Musk's criticism of the Trump administration's debt policy.

To make an already worrisome deficit even worse, Elon Musk singled out the newly passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Despite emerging as the most significant macroeconomic factor, the mainstream discourse largely overlooks it. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi have evolved beyond mere betting instruments.

Instead, they serve as foundational safeguards against a fractured financial framework.

Record US Debt Ahead of Spending Limit Debate

The increase in US debt amounts to approximately $21 billion each day.

That underscores the concerns previously raised by experts in the field, indicating that the traditional monetary system is on an unsustainable trajectory, while digital assets could serve as a protective measure.

Since Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a further $200 billion has been added to the national debt, raising the total to a record $38 trillion.

In July, Washington recorded a deficit of $291 billion, marking the second-highest figure for that month in history. Deficits are projected to reach $1.63 trillion for fiscal year 2025, reflecting a 7.4% increase year-over-year, and are likely to surpass the $2 trillion mark.

In a comparable manner, public expenditure has surged to 44% of GDP, a threshold reminiscent of the periods during the Second World War and the 2008 financial downturn.

Revenue growth is stagnating at 2.5% per year, whereas expenditures have escalated by almost 10% in July. This observation indicates that yearly deficits would continue to be in the trillions, even with a significant reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The surge in US debt comes as Congress gears up to debate increasing the spending limit once again as early as next month.

What Does it Mean for Cryptos?

As the pace of debt refinancing quickens amidst higher rates, the financial gap widens. This offers a detailed perspective on stocks, commodities, and particularly digital currencies.

In the near term, elevated yields may siphon off liquidity from risk assets.

Nonetheless, over an extended period, ongoing deficit spending undermines trust in currency systems. This trend has consistently provided advantages to Bitcoin and other digital assets with a fixed supply.

Although cryptocurrency enthusiasts frequently position Bitcoin as a form of digital gold, the argument becomes more compelling when traditional currency systems reveal signs of fiscal instability.

Trump's economic policies are not helping on US debt or the fiat currency.

For numerous investors in the cryptocurrency space, the trajectory of America's debt reinforces the argument that decentralized assets provide a safeguard against poor fiscal management by governments.

The allure for upcoming decision-makers to leverage inflation to address substantial debt, currently at $38 trillion, is increasing as we persist in accumulating annual deficits exceeding $1.5 trillion.

In light of this risk, the narrative surrounding Bitcoin's scarcity remains compelling.

While institutional investors continue to seek options beyond the yield-compressed Treasuries, alternative cryptocurrencies could potentially benefit indirectly.

Elsewhere

Stablecoin Infrastructure Startups Attract $98M as Regulatory Clarity Drives Investment Surge Rain and M0 secure major funding rounds, highlighting venture capital appetite for payment technology Blockhead Blockhead

U.S. GDP Goes Onchain as Bitcoin ETFs Extend Inflows, Solana Surges on Treasury Bid Your daily access to the back room. Blockhead Blockhead

CFTC Issues Advisory on Foreign Exchange Registration as Leadership Transition Looms New guidance aims to bring crypto trading back to U.S. markets as commission faces personnel exodus Blockhead Blockhead

Digital Assets Association Singapore Announces Inaugural Digital Assets Summit 2025 Industry leaders from across the world will converge for Singapore’s premier digital assets event, with participation by representatives of leading public-sector agencies. Blockhead Blockhead

Blockcast

Yat Siu on the Future of Crypto: AI, Blockchain, and Creativity

In this episode, the chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands discusses the implications of AI on jobs, the importance of nurturing creativity in education, and the launch of Moca Network, a new blockchain initiative aimed at enhancing digital identity and reputation. Yat emphasized the need for a shift in how we view data ownership and privacy, as well as the role of speculation in the crypto space.

Access the episode from your preferred podcast platform here.

Blockcast is hosted by Head of APAC at Ledger, Takatoshi Shibayama. Previous episodes of Blockcast can be found here, with guests like Kapil Duman (Quranium), Eric van Miltenburg (Ripple), Jeremy Tan (Singapore parliament candidate), Hassan Ahmed (Coinbase), Sota Watanabe (Startale), Nic Young (Oh), Jacob Phillips (Lombard), Chris Yu (SignalPlus), Kathy Zhu (Mezo), Samar Sen (Talos), Jason Choi (Tangent), , Mark Rydon (Aethir), Luca Prosperi (M^0), Charles Hoskinson (Cardano), and Yat Siu (Animoca Brands) on our recent shows.