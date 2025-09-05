What Florida Is Doing To Vaccine Mandates Is Sick

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 18:50
SynFutures
F$0.006582+5.22%
Union
U$0.01059+4.12%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08032+3.30%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004529+0.35%
SUN
SUN$0.021502-1.75%

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Governor Ron DeSantis are moving to end vaccine mandates for schoolchildren in Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TNS

What Florida is doing to vaccine mandates is sick. The state is moving to end all vaccine mandates. Its surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has ordered the Florida Department of Health to eliminate all of its vaccine requirements. He declared, “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.”

Kids will no longer be required to get shots for polio, measles, mumps, rubella and other diseases to attend school. Previously, exemptions were allowed only for religious or medical reasons.

The benefits of such routine immunizations are self-evident. Infectious illnesses cannot only be miserable experiences but also crippling and lethal. Widespread immunizations prevent outbreaks that impact people with compromised immune systems, not to mention those who never got vaccinated in the first place. We saw hundreds of cases of measles last year in West Texas, where immunization had declined, including the first measles deaths in the U.S. in years. Apparently—and incredibly—there are no recollections of the terror that polio once posed to parents during each summer when this deadly virus was most virulent and hit youngsters disproportionately. Thousands died each year. Are we now going to have to resurrect iron lungs for kids to keep them alive after they get polio?

Most disappointing is that Governor Ron DeSantis is actively pushing the state legislature to remove all laws requiring vaccinations. Should DeSantis try another run for the White House in 2028, he thinks this will help him win votes among those who supported Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential bid in 2024.

Florida is not alone in this medieval madness. A few months ago, Idaho did something similar. The state enacted a law, dubbed the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, that with few exceptions, prohibits vaccine mandates in both the private and public sectors. Schools are even specifically barred from keeping out unvaccinated kids when there’s an outbreak of a contagious disease they’re not protected against.

Why these backward moves that will lead to more sickness and death? Largely, it’s a lethal overreaction to the lies and blunders that scarred the credibility of public health authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic. They include the unnecessary and unhealthy length of the lockdowns; the damaging and unscientific closing of schools; the unnecessary, indeed potentially harmful, vaccinating of children; the coverups about the origins of the lab-created virus; the efficacy of masks and the arbitrary six-foot length of social distancing. There are also concerns that perhaps kids are getting too many vaccinations. But that possibility doesn’t justify throwing out all vaccine mandates.

There have always been some people who have a general distrust of vaccines. This distrust has gained traction, thanks to the well-known vaccine skepticism of the secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who took office earlier this year.

For the sake of our health, and especially for the well-being of our children, let us hope other states don’t follow the benighted examples of Florida and Idaho.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/steveforbes/2025/09/05/what-florida-is-doing-to-vaccine-mandates-is-sick/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.40806+0.97%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01048+3.45%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004569+1.39%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134309+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.006581+5.17%
Union
U$0.01128+8.88%
Solana
SOL$209.05+0.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual