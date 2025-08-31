“What For You Bury Me In The Cold, Cold Ground?”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 00:11
DAR Open Network
D$0.03213+3.04%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00393-2.48%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501+4.03%
Bunny
BUNNY$0.04336+2.45%
Forta
FORT$0.06723+3.86%
ME
ME$0.6818+1.74%

Artistic coins died here. The gold repository at Fort Knox, (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In 1936, the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky, opened. Opened—not the mot juste. The federal government piled gold bars upon gold bars into this huge brand-new vault deep in the ground. An army base (Fort Knox) surrounded the setup, and the outer perimeter was an impenetrable circle of mountains. Nobody unauthorized was getting at this stuff.

The bars came from President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s gold confiscation of 1933. The big man barreled into office in March 1933 and in his first act as president told the nation’s inhabitants that they had until the end of May to turn in every scrap of gold they had, to the feds, for a $20 bill.

The lion’s share of this gold, this gold owned beyond legally by countless Americans up and down the country, was in United States Mint-issued coins. Yep, that had to be handed in for the paper bill. All the Eagles, Double Eagles, all that with the Augustus Saint-Gaudens beaux-arts designs and markings that the federal government had verily marketed to the American people for generations had to come back. For a paper bill, a greenback. And then the feds destroyed all the art. They melted the coins into bars, stamped them with a number like for prison inmates, and buried everything in the cold, cold ground.

Want the poop on this pathetic history? It’s in our new book Free Money, a monetary history of the United States from the perspective of currency innovation taking hold today (which is to say Bitcoin).

“What for you bury me in the cold, cold ground?” The question that the Tasmanian Devil posed to Bugs Bunny is a fair one with respect to the gold of the American people, coined gold that had been a part of their day-to-day lives, smoothing their commerce and a tool for investment (pre-1930s had been the golden age of investment) constantly for generations up until FDR’s suddenness of 1933. All this gold had been out there across the fruited plain, in the United States, accompanying the American people in their greatness as they summoned the agricultural and industrial revolutions to their acme. Gold coins had been with Americans the whole while, being useful and serious, as they made this greatness.

Dude confiscated it for greenbacks, melted it down, and buried it? What gives?

Why did he do it, what for did he bury it in the cold, cold ground? In the service of a theory. This was that the huge economic slowdown, the Great Depression at its absolutely frightful trough in 1933, in good part was happening because people had a preference for holding gold over cash. Paper will never appreciate in value, so people might spend it. Gold might appreciate in value, so people can hoard it. At a time when the exchange of money for goods and services had slowed to not even a crawl, and output and living standards had cratered, FDR said take all the gold and bury it.

Never mind—that the United States had had no income tax not twenty years before (in 1913) and that the top rate of that tax the year before, in 1932, had gone up one-and-a-half fold, from 25 to 63 percent. Never mind that the biggest tariff in history came into its own 1929-33. Never mind that local property taxes soared truly off the charts in the early 1930s—to 8 percent of GDP (one in twelve precious 1932 dollars going to goofs in local government??). Never mind that the consensus that the United States should have low taxes and stable money—the consensus of the economically prodigious nineteenth century—was manifestly shot to smithereens by the unbelievable policy developments of 1929-33.

Cast all that aside, please. Because people are hoarding gold, the economy cannot get up from flat on the ground.

In other words, FDR buried the gold in the cold, cold, ground because he had no idea—or did not want to know—why the Great Depression was going on. We have, to this day, the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox as a living testament to our misunderstanding of the greatest economic calamity of modern history, the Great Depression. The feds should should sell off the gold at Fort Knox for this reason alone. The place is a statue, a monument to horrid thinking about a grave issue.

Hold it, there was sharp economic recovery after 1933. FDR himself did not think so. He broke precedent for a third term in 1940 because he knew had he honored George Washington, he would be remembered today, as president from 1933-41, as the guy who tried, grandiosely, but failed to solve the Depression. Private production was still way off precedent in 1940, as was private employment. World War II gave FDR a chance to change the subject. It would have been more honorable had he owned his misdiagnosis of the 1930s. Now could we please move on, and sell the gold?

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/briandomitrovic/2025/08/30/gold-to-fdr-what-for-you-bury-me-in-the-cold-cold-ground/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000169+7.64%
Particl
PART$0.1869+0.26%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

A new proposal from Ethereum and Google developers seeks to make the blockchain the bedrock of the AI agent economy.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1288+8.60%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1438-0.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:01
Share
Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot

Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot

The post Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano has been a steady force in crypto for years, but the spotlight is shifting. A new Ethereum Layer 2 project, called Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining traction. Built on the foundation of meme culture and blockchain technology, it is already capturing attention with its speed, rewards, and early entry price. Analysts suggest this coin could soar over 20,000% in 2025, pushing its way toward the top 10—possibly taking Cardano’s place. Here’s why. Layer Brett: new ETH L2 could soar over 20,000% in 2025 Layer Brett is not like other meme coins. It is a Layer 2 built on Ethereum, which means it runs faster and with lower costs compared to Ethereum Layer 1. Transactions that typically cost $10–$20 on Ethereum drop to pennies on Layer Brett. This is a big reason why people are calling it one of the best projects to watch in 2025. Another key point is staking. Early buyers of LBRETT can stake their tokens for rewards as high as a 20,000% APY, although this figure will decrease as more people join. This reward system is attracting both meme enthusiasts and serious traders. Crypto analysts on X and Telegram say Layer Brett combines fun and function in a way that feels new. Layer Brett is currently in presale for a low price of $0.005, offering early access at a low entry point. The project has a total supply of 10 billion tokens, with 25% allocated for staking rewards, 15% for partnerships and developer grants, and 10% for liquidity. Unlike projects with no clear plan, Layer Brett has a roadmap that includes NFT integrations, gamified staking, and bridging with other chains. Experts highlight that Ethereum Layer 2s could process more than $10 trillion annually by 2027, and projects like Layer Brett are set to benefit most from…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009473+0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10361+3.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:48
Share

Trending News

More

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot

Stellar (XLM) Bears May Finally Go on Vacation in September

Solana vs XYZVerse (XYZ): Crypto Whales Choose 25,000% Gains in September Market Explosion!