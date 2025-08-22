What Investors Need to Know About This Undervalued $0.005 AI-Powered Token in the Booming 2025 Crypto Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 23:36
Bitcoin recently reached a new all-time high of $124,000, further staying firm in its position in the digital asset market. However, the positive trend in price value does not apply to BTC alone. One such AI-powered blockchain project is Ozak AI, which has seen interest due to its presale and returns. The token is currently trading at a price of $0.005; with analysts using the industry-leading example of Bitcoin and comparing its potential path, they cite a potential 300x earnings for early adopters.

Ozak AI’s Presale Growth and ROI Calculations

Ozak AI began its presale with an initial token price of $0.001. That stage sold out and moved to the second round at $0.002, representing a 100% increase. The third stage upgraded to $0.003, while the ongoing fourth phase sells tokens at $0.005. This growth from $0.001 to $0.005 equals a 400% rise during the presale alone.

The fifth stage will be opened at 0.01, twice the existing price. Investing at a price of $0.005 and following the target price of $1, an investor will potentially gain 300 times that amount should the target be achieved. So far, the presale has raised $2.1 by selling 184 million $OZ. Ozak AI’s listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko adds further visibility.

The project is also focused on deflationary economics in that it has a capped supply model, and there is no minting above 10 billion tokens. 

Technological Features and Use Cases

Ozak AI blends artificial intelligence with blockchain to offer an adaptive and scalable system. Its DePIN system uses blockchain and IPFS for decentralized data storage and processing. This network reduces single points of failure, while smart contracts manage access and secure real-time transactions.

It can also run Ozak Stream Network (OSN), a tamper-proof, trustless, information aggregation protocol that combines distributed data sources. This improves predictive analytics, financial decision-making and Internet of Things apps. The Ozak Prediction Agent interpolates further on these capabilities and analyzes the internal and external information to support enterprise-level solutions.

Presale Incentives and Community Engagement

Besides this, Ozak AI has also introduced a $1 million giveaway. Each completed task or referral increases a participant’s chance of winning. This plan is in line with the allocation plan of the project, in which 70% of the overall supply is bound to presale and community consumption.

The presale of Ozak AI can be compared to some elements of the Bitcoin initial rise yet with more AI-related infrastructure focus. As tokens are traded up between $0.001 and $0.005 and with a target listing of an expected $1, the 300x ROI potential is a measurable proposition. The features of structured tokenomics, Certik auditing, and advanced technological frameworks make Ozak AI turn out as one of the most prominent altcoin prospects in 2025.

