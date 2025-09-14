What Is A Groyper? Alt-Right Group Nick Fuentes Says Was ‘Framed’ In Charlie Kirk Shooting.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 05:39
Topline

White supremacist Nick Fuentes has denied speculation circulating on social media his followers, known as “Groypers,” were responsible for conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death, after messages on unfired casings written by Kirk’s alleged shooter Tyler Robinson appeared to be linked to the far-right movement.

Social media users speculated whether a suspect arrested in Kirk’s fatal shooting was linked to the white nationalist’s following.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Key Facts

Groypers appeared to emerge as a far-right political movement in 2019 as followers of Fuentes, with similar beliefs to other alt-right and white supremacist groups and grounded in traditional Christian values, characterizing themselves as “American nationalists,” according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

The group is named after a racist-coded version of the “Pepe” meme affiliated with the alt-right, which members use online to clash with other conservatives.

In 2019, Fuentes ordered his followers to target question-and-answer events held by conservatives who aligned with President Donald Trump, including a series of events hosted by Kirk, during which Fuentes and his followers heckled crowdgoers and hurled homophobic and antisemitic questions.

Kirk was often targeted by Groypers, who believed Kirk’s political beliefs leaned too moderate.

Fuentes and his followers have since been banned from attending Turning Point USA events and the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, and Fuentes has often held a competing conference, the America First Political Action Conference, featuring speakers including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., former Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, a Republican, among others.

A number of Groypers were identified as rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to congressional testimony by Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

What Are Tyler Robinson’s Alleged Ties To Groypers?

Law enforcement recovered bullet casings near a rifle they believe was used to fatally shoot Kirk earlier this week, some of which includes symbology suggesting Robinson was part of the Groyper movement, Rachel Kleinfeld, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Reuters. There is currently no definitive link between Robinson, Groypers or Fuentes, however. One message read, “O Bella ciao, Bella ciao, Bella ciao, Ciao, ciao!” in an apparent reference to an antifascist anthem sung by Italians after World War II, though some social media users noted a version of the song appears on a Spotify playlist meant for Groypers, the New York Times reported. Others pointed to a Facebook photo in which Robinson appeared to reference a Groyper meme.

Chief Critic

Fuentes disputed claims that Groypers were to blame for the shooting, writing on X Saturday: “My followers and I are currently being framed for the murder of Charlie Kirk by the mainstream media based on literally zero evidence.” In a separate video, Fuentes, who noted he was often in opposition to Kirk, told Groypers: “To all of my followers, if you take up arms, I disavow you,” adding, “I disown you in the strongest possible terms.”

What Do We Know About Tyler Robinson’s Political Beliefs?

Robinson was unaffiliated with any party, and voter records indicate Robinson was considered “inactive,” meaning he did not vote in the 2024 presidential election, his first since turning 18, the New York Times reported. One of Robinson’s relatives told law enforcement that Robinson became “more political” in recent years, though other details about his political affiliations are not known. His parents are registered as Republicans, according to the Times.

What Are The Beliefs Held By Groypers?

Groypers view traditional conservatism as being too moderate and believe shifting racial and cultural demographics pose an existential threat to white Americans, according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. Groypers believe the U.S. should close its borders, are opposed to liberal values, feminism and LGBTQ+ rights, arguing conservatives—including the late Kirk and Trump—should learn further to the right. Last year, Fuentes said he declared “war” against Trump’s presidential campaign, after earlier opposing Trump’s support of Israel.

Key Background

Robinson, 22, was arrested late Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of Kirk earlier in the week. Robinson, who has yet to be formally charged, was taken into custody after confessing or suggesting to committing the killing to a family member, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday. He was identified in video surveillance footage from Utah Valley University, where Kirk’s Turning Point USA was holding the first of a nationwide college tour, and then arrested near St. George, Utah, according to Cox. Robinson told family members about Kirk coming to the state ahead of his visit to Utah Valley University, and Robinson and his family talked about why they “didn’t like [Kirk] and the viewpoints that he had.” Kirk, a right-wing political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, rose in popularity while hosting his daily radio show, “The Charlie Kirk Show,” and appearing as a voice in culture wars on college campuses. He was lauded by Trump and other Republicans for aiding Trump’s presidential campaigns, and Trump has said he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

ForbesHere's What We Know About Charlie Kirk's Suspected KillerBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/13/what-is-a-groyper-nick-fuentes-says-his-followers-framed-in-charlie-kirk-shooting/

